List of father-son duos to have captained in Test cricket ft. Alistair and Johnathan Campbell

Johnathan Campbell, currently leading Zimbabwe in the first Test against Ireland in Bulawayo, recently joined a rare list of father-son duo to captain the nation's Test side.

Leading a nation in any aspect is a very proud achievement for the person and his/her family. It increases manifold when someone else from that very family goes on to lead the country in the same field.

In a rare feat, Johnathan became the fourth father-son duo to lead a cricket team in the country. On that note, we take a look at four instances of father-son duo to captain in Test cricket.

#1 Alistair and Johnathan Campbell - Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe had to find a replacement after regular skipper Craig Ervine withdrew his name from the Test match against Ireland. The selection committee handed the job to Johnathan Campbell, who was incidentally making his Test debut. It is worth noting that, Johnathan played nine T20Is but didn't make his Test debut until this match.

He became the 13th to lead Zimbabwe in the format and joined a rare group of cricketers to captain on debut. Johnathan received his cap from his father Alistair who had led Zimbabwe 21 times between 1996 and 2002 – the joint-most for the country, along with all-rounder Heath Streak.

#2 Iftikhar and Mansur Ali Khan - India

Iftikhar and Mansur Ali Khan are two of the most legendary cricketers to have represented Team India in the early days of Test cricket. Iftikhar played only six Tests for the nation and captained in three of them.

He played three Tests for England in the 1932-33 Bodyline series. His career then resumed in 1946 - this time he played for India. Iftikhar played three Tests for the Men in Blue and captained in all of them.

His son Mansur played 46 Tests and led the country in 40 of those. He took over the reins midway through the 1961-62 tour of the West Indies when an injury to regular captain Nari Contractor ended his career prematurely. Mansur won nine of his 40 and lost 19 during his tenure as captain.

#3 Frank and George Mann - England

Frank played only five Tests for England during the 1922-23 series against South Africa. He captained in all of them, winning and drawing two each and losing one.

Many years later, Frank's son George went on to captain captain England. He also captained all of the seven Tests that he played and won two, while the remaining games ended in draws.

#4 Colin and Chris Cowdrey - England

Colin Cowdrey, who first grabbed headlines while playing school cricket, is the first cricketer to play 100 Test matches and scored over 43000 first-class runs.

Cowdrey, who became the first English cricketer to be given a peerage, captained the nation in 27 Tests. He won eight of those and lost four, while 15 ended in draws.

His son Chris led the English in only one Test during the 'Summer of Four Captains' of 1988. Chris lost the only match he led the nation in red-ball cricket. He represented the English side in six Tests and scored 101 runs with a highest score of 38.

