Players who could retire after the 2019 World Cup

England & India Net Sessions

With less than a year to go for the 2019 World Cup, teams have already begun their preparations for the tournament. While a lot of players will be playing their first ICC World Cup, there are quite a lot of players, legends included, who will be calling it a day post the major ICC event. Here is the country-wise list of all the players who are likely to bid adieu to the game post the World Cup.

India

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final

With Rishabh Pant growing into a world-class player and Dinesh Karthik continuously knocking on the selector's door with great performances, it is no surprise that MS Dhoni will call it a day post the 2019 world cup. In fact, in a press conference post the Worldt20 2016, MS Dhoni himself had expressed desire to go on until the 2019 World Cup. Indian Cricket won't be the same anymore without MS Dhoni's acumen, game-reading and wicket-keeping skills.

Others who will officially call it a day include legends of the 2011 World Cup like Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh.

Indian players likely to retire: MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh.

