List of real cricket stars and their hilarious names in EA Cricket 07
- Fron D Dhenier (MS Dhoni) to S Tendehar (Sachin Tendulkar), EA Cricket 07 had some hilarious fictional names.
- EA Cricket came up with a hilarious technique of using funny names of the cricketers after licensing issues.
In the first decade of this century, EA Sports released a series of video/digital games relating to the game of cricket known as EA Cricket 07. It was designed to be played on platforms such as Microsoft Windows as well as PlayStation 2.
However, despite there being a market for cricket games to prosper, EA Cricket failed to live up to the expectations of the fans. The game did well in the Trans-Tasman region, England as well as South Asia but failed to light up other parts of the world due to lack of global reach of the sport.
EA Cricket had difficulties in getting licenses from teams. For those who refused to hand an official and certified license, EA Cricket came up with the innovative yet hilarious technique of using funny names for cricketers from these countries.
The real and EA Cricket edited names are as follows:
India
- S.Gungly (C) - Sourav Ganguly
- R.Dravia - Rahul Dravid
- V. Seway - Virender Sehwag
- S.Tendehar - Sachin Tendulkar
- J.Krumble - Anil Kumble
- Hurvaj Singh - Harbhajan Singh
- V. Lexingten - VVS Laxman
- Z. Kalm - Zaheer Khan
- A. Naharem - Ashish Nehra
- D. Monika - Dinesh Mongia
- P. Partell - Parthiv Patel
- S. Bengel - Sanjay Bangar
- A. Agercker - Ajit Agarkar
- Yevray Singh - Yuvraj Singh
- M. Keph - Mohammad Kaif
- M. Kerthick - Murali Kartik
- I. Parthen - Irfan Pathan
- L. Balije - Lakshmipathy Balaji
- G. Gemphir - Gautam Gambhir
- D. Dhenier - Mahendra Singh Dhoni
West Indies
- B. Lawrence - Brian Lara
- D. Paigen - Donovan Pagon
- I. Bradley - Ian Bradshaw
- S. Johnson - Sylvester Joseph
- C.Colbert - Corey Collymore
- M. Davids - Mervyn Dillon
- P. Connors - Pedro Collins
- C. Gaist - Chris Gayle
- W. Hendricks - Wavell Hinds
- D. Brasco - Dwayne Bravo
- S. Chowdapull (C) - Shivnarine Chanderpaul
- T. Borens - Tino Best
- R. Paterson - Ricardo Powell
- M. Sampson - Marlon Samuels
- R. Sarweth - Ramnaresh Sarwan
- R. Koegnigen - Reon King
- C. Barries - Courtney Browne
- N. McLangley - Nixon McLean
- F. Edomonds - Fidel Edwards
- C. Bath - Carlton Baugh
Pakistan
- Inzemen-ul-Haiq (C) - Inzamam-ul-Haq
- Asin Kermel - Asim Kamal
- Yonas Khan - Younis Khan
- Sarja Muchte - Saqlain Mushtaq
- Mohammed Yosef - Mohammad Yousuf
- Shara Aphred - Shahid Afridi
- Shahid Melik - Shoaib Malik
- Azher Mohammad - Azhar Mahmood
- Shadid Akhti - Shoaib Akhtar
- Mahmood Sami - Mohammad Sami
- Umhar Gel - Umar Gul
- Abdel Razzeq - Abdul Razzaq
- Mohammod Hafiz - Mohammad Hafeez
- Taufeiq Umer - Taufeeq Umar
- Salmen Buetts - Salman Butt
- Nevid-ul-Heq - Naved-ul-Hasan
- Danis Kenaria - Danish Kaneria
- Imran Ferquat - Imran Farhat
- Yesir Hemad - Yasir Hameed
- Kemran Akmel - Kamran Akmal
Zimbabwe
- H. Struck - Heath Streak
- A. Bligton - Andy Blignaut
- D. Eberts - Dion Ebrahim
- H. Masacket - Hamilton Masakadza
- T. Taito (C) - Tatenda Taibu
- T. Paimenger - Tinashe Panyangara
- B. Teacher - Brendon Taylor
- D. Hound - Douglas Hondo
- D. Mariner - Doug Marillier
- B. Mertels - Brian Murphy
- M .Nkembi - Mluleki Nkala
- C. Mpembi - Christoper Mpofu
- M.Varten - Mark Vermeulen
- P. Utreth - Prosper Utseya
- T. Murphy - Tawanda Mupariwa
- B. Roberts - Barney Rogers
- T. Gipper - Trevor Gripper
- S. Masterson - Stuart Matsikenyeri
- S. Willens - Stuart Williams
- E.Chumpara - Elton Chigumbura
Bangladesh
- Harman Sakir - Hannan Sarkar
- Jased Omar - Javed Omar
- Habib Beshir - Habibul Bashar
- Alik Kapeli - Alok Kapali
- Khalid Mased - Khaled Mashud
- Khalid Mamed (C) - Khaled Mahmud
- M. Rafike - Mohammad Rafique
- Tepash Baisha - Tapash Baisya
- Al Sahara - Al Sahariar
- Mashef Mortaz - Mashrafe Mortaza
- Abdul Razzik - Abdul Razzak
- Fasal Hoisine - Faisal Hossain
- Mustafa Rahmin - Mushfiqur Rahman
- Enamil Hake - Enamul Haque
- Raizin Saleb - Rajin Saleh
- Mandjura Islam - Manjural Islam
- Sahirer Hosein - Shahriar Hossain
- M. Asrafel - Mohammad Ashraful
- Tarek Aziq - Tareq Aziz
- Alenger Kaber - Alamgir Kabir
Published 31 Mar 2020, 17:00 IST