List of real cricket stars and their hilarious names in EA Cricket 07

In the first decade of this century, EA Sports released a series of video/digital games relating to the game of cricket known as EA Cricket 07. It was designed to be played on platforms such as Microsoft Windows as well as PlayStation 2.

However, despite there being a market for cricket games to prosper, EA Cricket failed to live up to the expectations of the fans. The game did well in the Trans-Tasman region, England as well as South Asia but failed to light up other parts of the world due to lack of global reach of the sport.

EA Cricket had difficulties in getting licenses from teams. For those who refused to hand an official and certified license, EA Cricket came up with the innovative yet hilarious technique of using funny names for cricketers from these countries.

The real and EA Cricket edited names are as follows:

India

S.Gungly (C) - Sourav Ganguly

R.Dravia - Rahul Dravid

V. Seway - Virender Sehwag

S.Tendehar - Sachin Tendulkar

J.Krumble - Anil Kumble

Hurvaj Singh - Harbhajan Singh

V. Lexingten - VVS Laxman

Z. Kalm - Zaheer Khan

A. Naharem - Ashish Nehra

D. Monika - Dinesh Mongia

P. Partell - Parthiv Patel

S. Bengel - Sanjay Bangar

A. Agercker - Ajit Agarkar

Yevray Singh - Yuvraj Singh

M. Keph - Mohammad Kaif

M. Kerthick - Murali Kartik

I. Parthen - Irfan Pathan

L. Balije - Lakshmipathy Balaji

G. Gemphir - Gautam Gambhir

D. Dhenier - Mahendra Singh Dhoni

West Indies

B. Lawrence - Brian Lara

D. Paigen - Donovan Pagon

I. Bradley - Ian Bradshaw

S. Johnson - Sylvester Joseph

C.Colbert - Corey Collymore

M. Davids - Mervyn Dillon

P. Connors - Pedro Collins

C. Gaist - Chris Gayle

W. Hendricks - Wavell Hinds

D. Brasco - Dwayne Bravo

S. Chowdapull (C) - Shivnarine Chanderpaul

T. Borens - Tino Best

R. Paterson - Ricardo Powell

M. Sampson - Marlon Samuels

R. Sarweth - Ramnaresh Sarwan

R. Koegnigen - Reon King

C. Barries - Courtney Browne

N. McLangley - Nixon McLean

F. Edomonds - Fidel Edwards

C. Bath - Carlton Baugh

Pakistan

Inzemen-ul-Haiq (C) - Inzamam-ul-Haq

Asin Kermel - Asim Kamal

Yonas Khan - Younis Khan

Sarja Muchte - Saqlain Mushtaq

Mohammed Yosef - Mohammad Yousuf

Shara Aphred - Shahid Afridi

Shahid Melik - Shoaib Malik

Azher Mohammad - Azhar Mahmood

Shadid Akhti - Shoaib Akhtar

Mahmood Sami - Mohammad Sami

Umhar Gel - Umar Gul

Abdel Razzeq - Abdul Razzaq

Mohammod Hafiz - Mohammad Hafeez

Taufeiq Umer - Taufeeq Umar

Salmen Buetts - Salman Butt

Nevid-ul-Heq - Naved-ul-Hasan

Danis Kenaria - Danish Kaneria

Imran Ferquat - Imran Farhat

Yesir Hemad - Yasir Hameed

Kemran Akmel - Kamran Akmal

Zimbabwe

H. Struck - Heath Streak

A. Bligton - Andy Blignaut

D. Eberts - Dion Ebrahim

H. Masacket - Hamilton Masakadza

T. Taito (C) - Tatenda Taibu

T. Paimenger - Tinashe Panyangara

B. Teacher - Brendon Taylor

D. Hound - Douglas Hondo

D. Mariner - Doug Marillier

B. Mertels - Brian Murphy

M .Nkembi - Mluleki Nkala

C. Mpembi - Christoper Mpofu

M.Varten - Mark Vermeulen

P. Utreth - Prosper Utseya

T. Murphy - Tawanda Mupariwa

B. Roberts - Barney Rogers

T. Gipper - Trevor Gripper

S. Masterson - Stuart Matsikenyeri

S. Willens - Stuart Williams

E.Chumpara - Elton Chigumbura

Bangladesh

Harman Sakir - Hannan Sarkar

Jased Omar - Javed Omar

Habib Beshir - Habibul Bashar

Alik Kapeli - Alok Kapali

Khalid Mased - Khaled Mashud

Khalid Mamed (C) - Khaled Mahmud

M. Rafike - Mohammad Rafique

Tepash Baisha - Tapash Baisya

Al Sahara - Al Sahariar

Mashef Mortaz - Mashrafe Mortaza

Abdul Razzik - Abdul Razzak

Fasal Hoisine - Faisal Hossain

Mustafa Rahmin - Mushfiqur Rahman

Enamil Hake - Enamul Haque

Raizin Saleb - Rajin Saleh

Mandjura Islam - Manjural Islam

Sahirer Hosein - Shahriar Hossain

M. Asrafel - Mohammad Ashraful

Tarek Aziq - Tareq Aziz

Alenger Kaber - Alamgir Kabir

Tendulkar? No. Tendehar? Yes, if you are EA Sports, that is.