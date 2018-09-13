Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 4 finishers in the Asia cup 2018

Jeevitesh Sinha
Top 5 / Top 10
437   //    13 Sep 2018, 13:24 IST

Winning Captain's Press Conference - 2011 ICC World Cup
Winning Captain's Press Conference - 2011 ICC World Cup

Finishers play a very important role in the limited overs format for their respective teams. A good finisher can be a difference between a team scoring around 250 or around 300. They have the job to propel the innings forward after the start which the top order has given the team.

Playing as a finisher in the batting lineup is one of the toughest position to bat in. They do not get many deliveries to settle in and most of the time they are expected to start hitting boundaries from the first ball they face.

We'll see a lot of these world-class finishers in the Asia cup 2018 which is set to start in few days. So here we look at the list of top 4 finishers in this Asia cup 2018.

#4 Angelo Mathews

Sri Lanka v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy
Sri Lanka v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy

Angelo Mathews has become an important part of the Srilankan batting lineup in the past decade. He's one of the most reliable batsmen in the lineup and whenever the Srilankan batting is in trouble, most of the time he's there to rescue them. 

His role as a finisher has increased multifold these days in the batting lineup. Success for Sri Lanka in this tournament will depend a lot on Mathews.

#3 Shoaib Malik 

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy
India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy

Like Angelo Mathews, Shoaib Malik is also an experienced campaigner. He has played at different positions for Pakistan in the past but will play as a finisher in this tournament. 

Pakistan team will depend a lot on this guy for their finisher's role in this Asia cup. He is one of the most dependable batsmen in the limited overs format for Pakistan.

