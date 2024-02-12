List of players with three or more T20I hundreds

Swashbuckling Australian batter Glenn Maxwell hit a superb hundred at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, February 11 in the second T20I of the three-match series against the West Indies. Coming into bat at No. 4, the ‘Big Show’ clobbered 120* off 55 balls as Australia put up an imposing 241/4 on the board after being sent into bat by the Windies.

The Aussies got off to an aggressive start with the willow, but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Josh Inglis fell for 4, opener David Warner for 22 off 19, while skipper Mitchell Marsh perished for a quick-fire 29 off 12 balls. Maxwell almost single-handedly lifted Australia to a match-winning total, slamming 12 fours and eight sixes in his unbeaten knock.

Maxwell’s heroics resulted in a comfortable 34-run win for the hosts as the West Indies were held to 207/9 despite skipper Rovman Powell’s blazing 63 off 36 balls and Andre Russell’s 16-ball 37. Marcus Stoinis claimed three wickets, while Josh Hazlewood and Spencer Johnson picked up two each.

Batters with most T20I tons

With his terrific century on Sunday, Maxwell leveled Indian captain Rohit Sharma and is now joint-first on the illustrious list of batters with the most T20I tons. Both Maxwell and Rohit have five each to their names. On that note, let’s take a look at batters who have notched up three or more T20I hundreds.

Babar Azam (3)

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam (Pic: Getty Images)

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has three T20I centuries to his name from 109 matches. He smacked 122 off 59 balls against South Africa at Centurion in April 2021, a knock featuring 15 fours and four sixes.

The right-handed batter slammed 110* off 66 balls versus England in Karachi in September 2022, an innings that resulted in a 10-wicket win for Pakistan. The 29-year-old also hit 101* off 58 balls against New Zealand in Lahore in April 2023. Pakistan won this game by 38 runs.

Colin Munro (3)

Colin Munro in action during the BBL. (Pic: Getty Images)

Veteran New Zealand opener Colin Munro also has three T20I tons to his name from 65 matches. He whacked a 54-ball 101 against Bangladesh at Mount Maunganui in January 2017, striking seven fours and as many sixes in a 47-run win.

In November of the same year, he hammered 109* off 58 balls against India. The left-hander’s innings featured seven fours and as many sixes as the Kiwis beat the Men in Blue by 40 runs.

Munro’s third T20I ton came in January 2018 as he clubbed 104 off 53 balls against the West Indies at Mount Maunganui. The innings resulted in a 119-run win for New Zealand.

Sabawoon Davizi (3)

Czech Republic batter Sabawoon Davizi also has three T20I tons to his credit from 31 matches. The left-handed batter scored 101 off 68 balls, hitting six fours and seven sixes, as the Czech Republic hammered Malta by 82 runs in the first semifinal of the Valletta Cup in October 2019.

The 26-year-old opener hit 115* off 59 balls against Bulgaria in Marsa in May 2022 in the Valletta Cup. Davizi’s knock featured seven fours and eight sixes as the Czech Republic registered a thumping 88-run victory.

The batter also scored 111* off 71 balls against Austria in Vinor in the Central Europe Cup in July 2022. Austria, however, won the match by four wickets.

Suryakumar Yadav (4)

Suryakumar Yadav has played some sensational T20I knocks. (Pic: Getty Images)

Swashbuckling Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has notched up four T20I tons in 60 matches. His maiden hundred in the format came against England in Nottingham in July 2022. Suryakumar slammed 117 off 55 balls, hitting 14 fours and six sixes. India, however, went down by 17 runs in a chase of 216.

The dynamic right-hander’s second T20I century was registered in November 2022 against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui. The 33-year-old smacked 111* off 51 balls as India registered a 65-run triumph. Suryakumar then hammered 112* off 51 deliveries as the Men in Blue thumped Sri Lanka by 91 runs in Rajkot in January 2023.

Leading India, the 360-degree batter struck his fourth T20I ton in December 2023 against South Africa in Johannesburg. Suryakumar slammed 100 off 56 balls, striking seven fours and eight sixes, as the Men in Blue walloped the Proteas by 106 runs.

Rohit Sharma (5)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma (Pic: Getty Images)

Indian captain Rohit has notched up five T20I tons in 151 matches. His maiden hundred in the format came against South Africa in Dharamsala in October 2015. Rohit struck 106 off 66 deliveries, but India lost the game by seven wickets as the Proteas chased down 200.

Rohit hit 118 off only 43 balls in Indore against Sri Lanka in December 2017. The opener raced to his hundred in 35 balls, which is the joint-second fastest century in the T20I format. He hit 12 fours and 10 sixes as India won the game by 88 runs.

The right-hander slammed 100* off 56 against England in Bristol in July 2018, starring in India’s chase of 199. In November of the same year, Rohit hammered 111* off 61 balls versus West Indies in Lucknow as the Men in Blue registered an impressive 71-run win.

Rohit’s fifth T20I ton came in January 2024 when he slapped 121* off 69 balls against Afghanistan in Bengaluru. The Indian captain’s knock included 11 fours and eight sixes. The incredible match ended in a tie before India finally prevailed in the second Super Over.

Glenn Maxwell (5)

Glenn Maxwell celebrates his record-equalling ton. (Pic: Getty Images)

Before his ton on Sunday, Maxwell was tied with Suryakumar, having struck four T20I hundreds. The ‘Big Show’ notched up his maiden T20I hundred against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in September 2016 when he clobbered 145* off 65 balls. Opening the innings, Maxwell slammed 14 fours and nine sixes.

The Aussie maverick struck 103* off 58 balls against England in Hobart in February 2018. He also claimed three wickets as Australia won the game by five wickets. Maxwell’s third T20I century was registered against India in Bengaluru in February 2019. The right-hander whacked 113* off 55 balls, with seven fours and nine sixes, as Australia chased 191 with seven wickets in hand.

Maxwell’s fourth T20I ton also came against the Men in Blue in Guwahati in November 2023, just days after Australia had hammered India in the ODI World Cup. The 35-year-old smashed 104* off 48 balls, an innings punctuated with eight fours and as many sixes, as Australia chased down 223 off the last ball, with five wickets in hand.

With 16 needed off four balls, Maxwell bashed Prasidh Krishna for a six and three fours to lift Australia to a famous win.

