×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liton Das involved in controversial dismissal in Bangladesh-Windies T20I

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
599   //    22 Dec 2018, 20:29 IST

Some part of Oshane Thomas' foot was behind the line
Some part of Oshane Thomas' foot was behind the line

What's the Story?

A huge no-ball controversy took place during the 3rd T20I between Windies and Bangladesh. Chasing Windies' total of 191 to win the series, Bangladesh were off to a flier in the Sher-e-Bangla cricket stadium. However, some controversial calls from on-field umpires led to an animated confrontation between the Windies team and the match officials.

The Heart of the Matter

Windies batted first in the 3rd T20I and scored 190 runs before losing their 10 wickets in 19.2 overs. Evin Lewis' blistering knock helped the visitors set a huge target for the Bangladeshi side. Openers Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das started the innings for the home side. Tamim departed after being run out in the 2nd over which invited Soumya Sarkar to the pitch.

Things looked normal until the third over of Bangladesh innings which was bowled by Oshane Thomas. Liton Das smashed the first ball of the over for a six and smashed another boundary on the third ball. Thomas bowled a no-ball after the 4th ball which was dispatched to the boundary by Das. He struck a six on the following free hit to mount up the pressure on Thomas.

Thomas made a brilliant comeback on the last ball of the over and dismissed Liton Das as the right-handed batsman hit the ball straight into the hands of the mid-off fielder. However, the umpire ruled it as a no-ball but the replays showed that Thomas' foot had some portion behind the line. The Windies fielders saw this on the big screen and questioned the umpire's decision which led to the decision being overturned.

However, the game was halted as the matter went to the fourth umpire, Jeff Crowe. As the batsman had heard the call of a no-ball before playing the aggressive shot, and so the officials decided to turn the decision in the favor of the batsman once again as Das was called back on the ground.

Carlos Braithwaite wanted to review it but the decision stayed as a no ball. To add salt to Windies' wound, Bangladesh were awarded a free hit and Sarkar sent the ball out of the boundary to complete a 30-run over.

In Case You Did Not Know...

Bangladesh is hosting the Windies for a 3-match T20I series with the teams winning 1 match each of the first 2 matches. Both the teams were fined for slow over rate in the 2nd match of the series and also a lot of umpire decisions were overturned which just brought the wrong kind of attention towards this series.

What's Next?

The ICC needs to look in these matters of on-field no balls. We had earlier seen the umpires missing a lot of no-balls during India vs Australia Test and this latest incident would have surely rung warning bells for the ICC.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bangladesh v West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Oshane Thomas
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 36 runs in the 2nd T20I to...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Preview and expected...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh crush West Indies by 8 wickets to seal the...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I: Preview and playing XI
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd ODI : Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs West Indies, third ODI: Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Shai Hope hits the third fastest half-century in T20I...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan fined for showing...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh thrash West Indies to take 1-0 lead 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 22 Nov
BAN 324/10 & 125/10
WIN 246/10 & 139/10
Bangladesh win by 64 runs
BAN VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 30 Nov
BAN 508/10
WIN 111/10 & 213/10
Bangladesh win by an innings and 184 runs
BAN VS WIN live score
1st ODI | Sun, 09 Dec
WIN 195/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 196/5 (35.1 ov)
Bangladesh win by 5 wickets
WIN VS BAN live score
2nd ODI | Tue, 11 Dec
BAN 255/7 (50.0 ov)
WIN 256/6 (49.4 ov)
Windies win by 4 wickets
BAN VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Fri, 14 Dec
WIN 198/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 202/2 (38.3 ov)
Bangladesh win by 8 wickets
WIN VS BAN live score
1st T20I | Mon, 17 Dec
BAN 129/10 (19.0 ov)
WIN 130/2 (10.5 ov)
Windies win by 8 wickets
BAN VS WIN live score
2nd T20I | Thu, 20 Dec
BAN 211/4 (20.0 ov)
WIN 175/10 (19.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 36 runs
BAN VS WIN live score
3rd T20I | Today
WIN 190/10 (19.2 ov)
BAN 140/10 (17.0 ov)
Windies win by 50 runs
WIN VS BAN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us