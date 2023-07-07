LKK vs DD Prediction: Who will today’s TNPL 2023 Qualifier 1?

The Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) and the Dindigul Dragons (DD) are set to lock horns in the Qualifier 1 of the TNPL 2023 on Friday, July 7. The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem will host the encounter.

The Kovai Kings, led by Shahrukh Khan, have had a stupendous run so far in the tournament. They finished on top of the table in the league stage with 12 points and a net run rate of +2.155 thanks to wins in six out of seven matches.

After losing to the Nellai Royals in their second match, the Kovai Kings have won five matches in a row. They have excelled in both batting and bowling in the championship. Even in the game against the Nellai Royals, the Kovai Kings took it until the last ball before losing.

They will go into the game after beating the Siechem Madurai Panthers by 44 runs. After setting a target of 209 to chase down, the Royal Kings bowled their opponents out for 164 in 18 overs. Skipper Shahrukh became the Player of the Match for his 53-run knock off 23 balls.

The Dragons, led by Baba Indrajith, finished second in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.529 courtesy of wins in six out of seven matches. They will go into the game after beating the Salem Spartans by seven wickets.

TNPL 2023, LKK vs DD Prediction: Can the Kovai Kings beat the Dragons?

Both teams have been in stupendous form and there is very little to separate them. In the group stage, however, it was the Kovai Kings, who beat the Dragons by 59 runs. But Qualifier 1 is expected to be a different ballgame altogether. In a high-pressure match, the team, batting first, may come up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting first to win this TNPL 2023 match.

