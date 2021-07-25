LNS vs OVI Prediction: Who will win today's The Hundred Men's match?

The London Spirit take on the Oval Invincibles in Match 5 of The Hundred Men's competition at Lord's on Sunday, July 25. While the Spirit are yet to get off the mark in the tournament, the Invincibles have lived up to their name thus far by winning their first game.

The Spirit took on the Birmingham Phoenix in the second match of The Hundred. Although they put up 144 in the first innings on the back of Zak Crawley's 40-ball 64, Moeen Ali led his team to a narrow three-wicket win with only three balls to spare.

The Oval Invincibles have been tipped as the early favorites for The Hundred, and they justified the tag with a nine-run win over the Manchester Originals in the tournament opener. The Invincibles defended 145, taking wickets at regular wickets in the second innings and bowling several dots.

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Prediction: Can Eoin Morgan's men upset the second-placed team in The Hundred?

Birmingham Phoenix Men v London Spirit Men - The Hundred

The London Spirit put 144 on the board in their game against the Birmingham Phoenix even though only one batsman scored more than 25. In-form Josh Inglis contributed only 10 and Dan Lawrence hit one six before being dismissed, before captain Eoin Morgan's struggle with the bat continued.

Veteran batsmen Joe Denly and Ravi Bopara chipped in to rescue the Spirit's innings, with Mohammad Nabi arguably batting too low at No. 7. Nevertheless, the batting lineup has a lot of potential and almost every player can be backed to come good.

Mohammad Amir and Blake Cullen were expensive in the previous game, but Nabi and Chris Wood bowled tight spells to push the Phoenix to the limit. If Roelof van der Merwe and Ravi Bopara manage to bowl a decent number of dot balls, the Spirit will be covered in all departments.

The Oval Invincibles have one of the best batting lineups in The Hundred. Jason Roy and Sam Curran opened the innings in the previous game, followed by exciting batsmen in Sunil Narine and Will Jacks. Captain Sam Billings was the top-scorer with 49 off 30, and he had support from Tom Curran.

The Invincibles used seven bowling options against the Originals, and all seven delivered. Sam Curran and Nathan Sowter picked up two wickets each as every bowler was economical and accurate.

On paper and based on recent results, the Invincibles have the edge in this clash. The Spirit have the quality to pull off an upset, but Billings' men should have the advantage at Lord's.

Prediction: Oval Invincibles to win Match 5 of The Hundred Men's competition

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Sai Krishna