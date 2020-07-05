Logo-less Pakistan team unable to land a sponsorship deal

The Pakistan Cricket Team's sponsorship dilemma is becoming a major one now as the PCB continues to struggle to land a new sponsorship deal.

The Pakistan Cricket Team's sponsorship dilemma is becoming a major one now with the PCB continuing to struggle to land a new sponsorship deal following the expiration of its last contract with a beverage company.

The expiration of the previous contract was quite evident from the logo-less training kits that Pakistan players have been wearing in England. The new kits only bear the PCB star and nothing else.

It has been revealed that only one company has shown interest during the bidding process and that company has valued the deal at only 30 per cent as compared to the previous contract.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has caused havoc as far as financial stability of several cricketing boards is concerned. Cricket boards all around the globe have been inflicted severe losses.

PCB's marketing department has cited the outbreak of the virus as the primary reason behind such a lack of interest from sponsorship companies.

However, it is worthwhile to mention here that the Pakistan Cricket Board had been unable to find any sponsorship deal for its restructured domestic season and had to bear the expenses by itself. This, in turn, indicates a more serious problems than what PCB's marketing staff is trying to paint it as.

PCB remains hopeful that a deal would be reached before the start of England series. Apart from the board itself, the players also receive monetary benefits from sponsorship deals.

It is said that Pakistan cricketers receive around Rs.450,000 in Test matches and Rs.225,000 in One-day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

Pakistan Cricket Team is scheduled to play a three-match Test series against England followed by as many T20Is in the window of August and September. The tentative schedule of the tour is as follows:

1st Test: August 5, Manchester

2nd Test: August 13, Southampton

3rd Test: August 21, Southampton

1st T20I: August 29, Southampton

2nd T20I: August 31, Southampton

3rd T20I: September 2, Southampton