Looking back at Rohit Sharma's 209 against Australia in 2013

Sai Siddhharth Feature Published Jan 13, 2020

It was raining sixes, from the willow of a man who was affectionately called the ‘Hitman’.

It was the 2nd of November 2013. Bright sunshine greeted the players of both teams as India and Australia locked horns in the 7th and final ODI at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore.

Rohit Sharma blasted his way to a whirlwind 209 off just 158 balls, carting the clueless Australian bowlers to all parts of the ground.

The opening batsman scored his first boundary off the fifth ball he faced. Nathan Coulter-Nile pitched the ball on middle stump, and Rohit got into position to loft the ball over mid-on for his first boundary.

His second boundary had class written all over it. James Faulkner bowled the ball fractionally short, and Rohit got on to the back foot and punched the ball past point for a boundary.

Rohit scored his first six off the last ball of the ninth over. Faulkner pitched the ball full, Rohit transferred his weight onto the front foot, and deposited the cherry over cover with disdain. The dashing opening batsman got to his 20th fifty in ODI cricket with a single to third man.

Rohit then greeted Glenn Maxwell by dancing down the track with elegance and lofting him over deep mid-wicket. The ball landed in the second tier, and the crowd at the Chinnaswamy stadium went delirious.

Rohit then repeated the same shot off Maxwell again in the latter’s next over, and the ball sailed over deep mid-wicket for another six.

The ‘Hitman’ got to his hundred with a lofted drive over cover. It was his 4th in ODI cricket, and the right-hander punched the air in delight.

Rohit started opening up after reaching three figures. Clint McKay was slashed over third man for six and Faulkner was driven handsomely over cover for a boundary.

The second ball of the 42nd over witnessed the shot of the match from Rohit. Faulkner pitched the ball up, Sharma got onto the front foot and split the gap between deep cover and mid-off with the precision of a surgeon. For all the power that Rohit had showcased in his innings, this was a shot where sheer timing made the ball speed away to the fence.

Rohit got to his 150 off the third ball of the 46th over. McKay bowled the ball short, and Rohit cut him fiercely past point. He then muscled Xavier Doherty over long-on for another six. The ball was pitched short, and Rohit got his strong forearms into play and dispatched the ball into the stands.

Doherty tried to compensate by pitching the ball up, but Rohit was up to the task. The right-hander got onto his front foot, and again deposited Doherty over long-on. It was carnage of the highest order.

Rohit reached the first ODI double hundred of his career in style. McKay pitched the ball on off stump, Rohit gave himself room, and smashed the ball over deep cover to bring up the landmark. The capacity crowd was on its feet to applaud a masterclass.

Rohit’s gargauntan knock drew to a close when he flicked McKay straight into the hands of deep square leg. As he walked back, the Aussies as well as the crowd gave a standing ovation to the gifted batsman.

Rohit’s knock propelled India to a total of 383, and paved the way for the hosts to beat the Aussies by 57 runs.