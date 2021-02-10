Looking forward to playing in front of fans in 2nd Test: James Anderson

Following his match-winning spell on Day 5 of the first Test against India in Chennai, veteran England pacer James Anderson stated that he is looking forward to playing in front of fans when the teams meet again at the same venue from February 13.

While the first Test was played behind closed doors, a 50 percent crowd presence will be allowed in the second Test at Chepauk.

Speaking to the media at a virtual press conference following England’s 227-run win, James Anderson said:

"The safety around the bubble in the hotel is so strict and I am sure they (authorities) will take all the right precautions. They are gearing up for the fans to come in which would be great and we look forward to that.”

ECB had requested BCCI to conduct both Tests in Chennai without crowds. While the Indian board had initially agreed to the same, subsequent changes in COVID-19 rules saw the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) announce that a 50 percent attendance can be allowed in the second Test.

Complete performance from the whole team: James Anderson

James Anderson termed the win in the first Test as a “complete performance” from the visitors. While the 38-year-old sent back Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant during a destructive spell, left-arm spinner Jack Leach also claimed four big wickets.

Hailing the entire team, James Anderson said:

"It was a solid performance throughout the five days and I thought it was a complete performance from the whole team. We feel like we are building something and we push each other.”

On his own performance, which is showing no signs of a slide as yet despite his age, the veteran England pacer explained:

“For me, as I get older, I feel like I need to work harder and we are trying to develop skills to win anywhere in the world which you need to do if you want to get to number one which is our goal.”

Even with over 600 Test scalps to his name, James Anderson feels that there is still scope for improvement. He stated in this regard:

"I feel like I am getting better and feel that I can still keep improving. Fitness, skills and consistency are something that I am continuously trying to improve. I cannot see why I cannot keep getting better.”

England’s Chennai victory kept their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final alive. They need to win two more Tests to qualify.