"Lord's is ours!"- Fans erupt in joy as India thump England by 151 runs

A thrilling Test match between India and England at Lord's has ended in a famous Indian win on Monday. The game went right down to the wire but the visitors picked up the required wickets and bowled England out for 120 late in the day. Mohammed Siraj was the star of the show with figures of 4-32.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled by India's victory. They also hailed the visitors for putting England under immense pressure. Here is what they had to say:

Twitter reacts to India's thrilling win

Indiaaaaaaa!!!!!! YAASSSS THOW PUNCHES IN THE AIR. LORD'S IS OURS! #ENGvsIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 16, 2021

Given the situation when the day started, this must go down as one of the great test match days for India. The ability to turn it around is an indicator of self-belief and confidence. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 16, 2021

Astonishingly Superb Test Match Cricket. Congratulations India. Always special winning at Lords. 0-1, 3 Test Matches to go. We’re in for a very competitive Series us fans!! — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 16, 2021

Historic win for India in Lord's as they beat England by 151 runs in the second Test and lead the Test series 1-0. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/fNS9e3RPoQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 16, 2021

Breaking news: India to play 11 pace bowlers for the next game to strengthen their batting order — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) August 16, 2021

India - The new lords at the Lords!

Congratulations to the deserved winners. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Y1VFXRahqm — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) August 16, 2021

How the hell did India win this. Wow 🙏🙏🙏 — Flighted Leggie 🏏 (@flighted_leggie) August 16, 2021

Whatever the result ends up being, this has been a superb Test Match. The sways of momentum towards each team at different points is really what makes Test Cricket so unique & absorbing to watch#ENGvsIND 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇳 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 16, 2021

The face of a man who's wishing he'd made one more racist tweet so that he wouldn't have to play this match.#ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/z4LU6yoG57 — Not Daniel Alexander (@_UnrealDaniel) August 16, 2021

Loudmouth Ollie Robinson surrounded by so many Indians - we are in predator mode full of words, sarcastic claps & stares! He was given a fitting welcome by #Kohli who never minces words😁 Super fun to watch! #ENGvsIND — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) August 16, 2021

At the beginning of Day 5, a lot was riding on how Rishabh Pant bats with the tail as only India's pacers were left. However, the southpaw departed early and it seemed like India would fold easily.

Ishant Sharma also followed and it looked like the visitors would then throw the kitchen sink and collect whatever they could with Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah at the crease.

But what followed was simply sensational, as both Shami and Bumrah applied themselves brilliantly and added an unbeaten 89 runs for the ninth wicket. Mohammed Shami went on to score his second half-century in Test cricket and that helped India set a target of 271 for England with 60 overs to bowl.

The visitors got off to a dream start as both England openers returned to the pavilion without troubling the scorers. The hosts formed small partnerships but India kept on chipping away at them with wickets at regular intervals.

Joe Root's wicket was a big one and it looked like England would collapse and give India an easy win. However, there was some resistance first from Moeen Ali and then by Jos Buttler. Even when the last hour of the Test began two results were possible.

It looked like Buttler would take England to a draw, but Mohammed Siraj got him out and then picked up the last wicket in the same over to seal the win. India go 1-0 up in the series. The next Test is to be played at Leeds on August 25th.

