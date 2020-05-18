Chetan Sharma has expressed his opinion on the India-Pakistan series debate

Former India cricket team star turned commentator Chetan Sharma shared his two cents on the feasibility of organising an India-Pakistan series in the foreseeable future.

During a live session hosted by Shanivi Sadana on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Chetan Sharma emphasised on how the strained relations will not allow for a series between the two rival countries anytime soon.

"This is more political than it's about cricket. With terrorism at such a high, playing cricket will not solve much. Every country wants to play against India, for us (Indian team) it doesn't matter who we play," Chetan Sharma said.

"Recently, I was listening to Afridi, I felt sad (about Afridi's comments). Cricket has taught us if we give respect we get respect and the sport is not played by talking. One needs to perform. To talk this and that about a Prime Minister is not good. Indian players voice is heard all over the world, even they can talk. I don't think it (Ind-Pakistan series) will happen soon," he added.

Chetan Sharma made his ODI debut for Indian cricket team against West Indies at Jamshedpur in December 1983, and less than a year later even made his Test debut in October.

During his tenure with the Indian cricket team, Chetan Sharma partnered Kapil Dev with the new ball and is also famously remembered for his hat-trick at the 1987 World Cup against New Zealand.

Chetan Sharma feels Imran Khan is not a good politician

Speaking on the topic of India-Pakistan relations, Chetan Sharma further elucidated on how despite Imran Khan's credentials as a top-flight cricketer, he has failed to deliver as a politician.

"Imran Khan was a very good cricketer. There's a saying that a good cricketer cannot be a good coach. Similar thing applies to Imran Khan, if you've been a good cricketer, you need not be a good politician. I don't think he is a good politician. You can't give excuses while you are on the seat, you have to do work. End of the day records talk, same happens with politics. If you don't do good work, people won't praise you and they will throw brickbats at you," Chetan Sharma added.