"Love you in every state and every form and way"- Anushka Sharma's heartfelt message for husband Virat Kohli on his 34th birthday

Arguably the greatest modern-day batter, Virat Kohli turned 34 on 5th November (Saturday) and the wishes came pouring in from every quarter. His wife Anushka Sharma, who has been a pillar of strength for Kohli during his ups and downs shared a heartfelt Instagram post, wishing his husband a very happy birthday.

Sharing a collage of Virat’s pictures, Anushka wrote,

“It’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post. Love you in every state and form and way.”

Kohli has always been vocal about the contribution of Anushka Sharma in his life. In several of his interviews, Kohli has mentioned Anushka’s name and how her presence in his life has made him a better human being.

During a 2017 interview with Gaurav Kapoor on Breakfast with Champions, Virat Kohli mentioned how Anushka’s entry into his life totally changed his perspective of life.

“It’s all thanks to Lady Luck. You know me, you knew how I was. Zero intelligence. Its all thanks to the lady in my life. She has taught me a lot of things. Manner, poise, how to use my position in life for good… it’s all Anushka,” Virat had said.

In many of his post-match interviews, Kohli has dedicated many of his special knocks to Anushka and it just showed the love and mutual admiration the power couple has for each other.

An incredible turnaround for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been in stupendous touch in the ongoing T20 World Cup and has already amassed 220 runs in just 4 innings. He has only been dismissed once in the tournament and his stellar form has certainly made India one of the strongest contenders for the tournament.

Kohli had a forgettable outing with the bat in IPL 2022 where he scored three golden ducks. Several cricketing pundits had called for his exclusion from the T20 team. Kohli then took a month's break where he didn't even touch a bat which he revealed in an interview.

He came roaring back in the Asia Cup and scored his first T20I century against Afghanistan, which was also his first international century after a hiatus of nearly three years.

Kohli started the World Cup with a bang, scoring an incredible 82* off 53 deliveries against arch-rivals Pakistan to guide India to one of the greatest victories of all time. He went on to score two more half-centuries against the Netherlands and Bangladesh.

