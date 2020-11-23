LPL 2020: Full list of Jaffna Stallions players, captain and squad details

The Jaffna Stallions' squad for the 2020 LPL has been finalised, and based on the strength of their roster, they can be labelled as the early favourites to win the competition.

The Stallions will be led by experienced Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera, and the squad features several big overseas names. The likes of Shoaib Malik, Duanne Olivier and Kyle Abbott are all set to provide the star attraction.

Their squad would have been even more dangerous had marquee player Dawid Malan not been forced to withdraw due to a clash with England's limited-overs series against South Africa. Ravi Bopara and Asif Ali also withdrew from the squad ahead of the tournament.

Apart from the star players, the Jaffna Stallions also boast some of Sri Lanka's highly rated youngsters, who will be aiming to make a name for themselves in the 2020 LPL.

The Jaffna Stallions will be coached by former Sri Lanka batsman Thilina Kandamby, while former Indian batsman Hemang Badani is also part of their backroom staff.

Jaffna Stallions get their LPL campaign underway against Galle Gladiators

The Jaffna Stallions will take on the Galle Gladiators in their 2020 LPL opener on matchday two of the tournament.

The five-team tournament also features the Colombo Kings, the Dambulla Viiking and the Kandy Tuskers. The 2020 LPL gets underway on November 26, and the final will be held on December 16.

Some of cricket's prominent names to have registered to take part in the tournament include Andre Russell, Dale Steyn, Irfan Pathan and Shahid Afridi, as well as almost all of Sri Lanka's top cricketers.

Advertisement

Jaffna Stallions Squad: Thisara Perera, Johnson Charles, Wanindu Hasaranga, Avishka Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Binura Fernando, Tom Moores, Kyle Abbott, Duane Olivier, Minod Bhanuka, Chaturanga de Silva, Mahesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, Nuwandinu Fernando, Kanagaratnam Kapilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Vijayakanth Vijayakanth, Prabhath Jayasuriya, Sebastianpillai Vijeyaraj