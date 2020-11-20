The 2020 Lanka Premier League (LPL 2020) is due to get underway on November 26, and now viewers in India can watch the tournament live after Indian broadcasting giant Sony Pictures Network India acquired the exclusive pay television and broadcast rights for the tournament.

Sony will broadcast the LPL 2020 in a number of countries, including India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan and more.

The LPL 2020 will feature a number of big names of cricket from throughout the world, including Shahid Afridi, Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Amir and Angelo Mathews. Former India players Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony and Munaf Patel are also set to take part in this tournament.

Multiple players have been forced to pull out of LPL 2020

However, ahead of LPL 2020 commencing, several high profile players such as Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga among others have pulled out of the competition. COVID-19 restrictions, international commitments and a lack of preparation time have been some of the reasons the players have given.

Yet, despite these early stumbles, the LPL 2020 tournament is set to go ahead, and will feature 15 days of non-stop cricket entertainment. The tournament will get underway with a mouthwatering clash between the Colombo Kings and the Kandy Tuskers.

This is the first edition of the T20 tournament which follows the recently concluded IPL and Pakistan Super League. All 23 matches of the 2020 LPL will be held at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

All five teams will play eight group stage games, and the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals, which begin on December 13, with the final set to take place on December 16.

Fans in India can look forward to a lot of cricket action in the next few weeks, with India's tour of Australia headlining a blockbuster winter.