×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Lucknow's first international match in 24 years was one to remember

Nikhil Gupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
57   //    07 Nov 2018, 23:00 IST

The International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow
The International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, finally got a chance to host its first international match after 24 long years. The Ekana International Cricket Stadium which was rechristened as the "Bharat Ratan Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium" by the Uttar Pradesh Government, hosted the 2nd T20I of the ongoing series between India and the West Indies.

With this match, the stadium became India's 52nd international cricket venue. The stadium has been named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was also a Member of The Parliament from Lucknow for five terms between 1991 and 2009.

The air surrounding the stadium was filled with never-ending chants of 'India, India' and 'Rohit'. The atmosphere of the stadium seemed to be more like a big happy family. There was a sense of excitement and joy on everyone's face. Most of them were probably witnessing their first ever cricket game in a stadium which further added to their excitement. The teams were welcomed by an army of over 50,000 spectators trying to catch a glimpse of their favorite players.

This being the first international match in Lucknow in 24 years, the people of the city left no stone unturned to get to the stadium and witness the electrifying match between India and the West Indies. Throughout the game, there was not a single moment where the entire stadium was in silence. It was so noisy out there that it seemed that even the players were facing difficulty in communicating between themselves.

Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 111 off 61 balls
Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 111 off 61 balls

The big boundaries of the stadium made sure that it would be difficult for the batsmen to clear the boundaries easily. But that was not to be. Rohit Sharma himself hit 7 sixes and made it clear that no boundary is going to be enough when he is on a song.

The Indian Team and especially Rohit Sharma did not disappoint the fans who faced tough times in reaching the stadium because of the police restrictions at different places to prevent any mishap. Rohit Sharma greeted the crowd with a blistering 111 off 61 balls becoming the first ever to score 4 centuries in T20I. He also scored the first four and also the first six of the newly built stadium.

India won the match convincingly
India won the match convincingly

During the course of his century, Rohit raced to the second spot in the all-time T20Is runs leaderboard which is something he'll cherish for the rest of his life. He's now India's leading run-scorer in the format surpassing Virat Kohli. With performances like the one at Lucknow, Rohit is steadily inching towards white-ball greatness.

Because of his monumental effort and useful contributions from his partners, India were able to put a decent total of 195 from the allotted quota of 20 overs. In reply to this, West Indies barely managed to play out the full 20 overs, ending with a below-par total of 124 for the loss of 9 wickets. For India, every bowler were among the wickets except for Krunal Pandya. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav picked up 2 wickets each.

Kuldeep Yadav was once again among the wickets
Kuldeep Yadav was once again among the wickets

Earlier Carlos Braithwaite won the toss and opted to bowl on a pitch which was unknown to both the teams. India had only one change in the team with Bhuvneshwar Kumar coming in for Umesh Yadav.

With this win, India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma
Nikhil Gupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
History of International Cricket in Lucknow
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Five unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
5 records which can be broken in India vs West Indies...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: Combined ODI playing XI
RELATED STORY
India vs Windies, Second T20I: 3 reasons why Windies lost
RELATED STORY
India vs Windies 2018, 2nd T20I: Unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
India-WI ODI series: A striking example of why cricket is...
RELATED STORY
5 instances when MS Dhoni failed to finish off chases in...
RELATED STORY
3 milestones that can be achieved by Indian players in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: 6 Unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct
IND 377/5 (50.0 ov)
WIN 153/10 (36.2 ov)
India win by 224 runs
IND VS WIN live score
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov
WIN 104/10 (31.5 ov)
IND 105/1 (14.5 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov
WIN 109/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 110/5 (17.5 ov)
India win by 5 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Yesterday
IND 195/2 (20.0 ov)
WIN 124/9 (20.0 ov)
India win by 71 runs
IND VS WIN live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us