MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch report and weather conditions

Test cricket returns to India after 14 months and the MA Chidambaram Stadium is geared up to host the first India vs England Test match.

Chennai will host the first two Tests of the upcoming four-match ICC World Test Championship series against England.

Team India have an excellent record at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The home team has not lost a Test here since 1999.

Traditionally, the wicket at this venue suits the spinners and since overseas batsmen generally struggle against spin, India have dominated their opponents.

The India v England series is also important as it will decide New Zealand's opponents for the tournament's final to be played in Lord's.

The Indian cricket team hold the number one position on the World Test Championship table currently.

The hosts need to win this series by a margin of 2-0, 2-1, 3-0, 3-1, or 4-0 to seal their place in the finale, making the first two Tests even more crucial.

With the MA Chidambaram Stadium set to host India's first home Test of 2021, here's looking at the venue's pitch report and weather conditions.

MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch report

As mentioned above, the MA Chidambaram Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for Team India.

Incidentally, the last Test played at this venue was also an India vs England encounter.

Moeen Ali scored a hundred for the visitors and propelled them to a 477-run total in the first innings.

In reply, KL Rahul's 199 and Karun Nair's triple century powered India to 759/7. It was India's highest score in Test cricket history.

India took a 282-run first-innings lead and then bowled out the English side for 207 runs to register an innings win.

Ravindra Jadeja took a seven-wicket haul in the second innings.

Thus, the pitch will be great for batting initially but the spinners will come into play as the match progresses.

MA Chidambaram Stadium weather conditions

The weather is expected to be sunny throughout the two Test matches. The temperature will stay around 30 degrees Celsius, and no rain interruptions are expected.