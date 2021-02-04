The MA Chidambaram Stadium will host its first Test match since December 2016 as the England cricket team kick off their India tour in Chennai.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI has allotted the first two Test matches to Chepauk.

The Indian cricket team has an envious record on this ground. The home team has registered 14 Test victories at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which is the most by India at any venue.

Pakistan were the last team to defeat India at the venue. They had beaten India by a close margin of 12 runs in the famous 1999 Chennai Test.

The hustle never stops 💪👌#TeamIndia getting match ready ahead of the first #INDvENG Test at Chepauk 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tAGyMC0uZK — BCCI (@BCCI) February 3, 2021

England, on the other hand, suffered an innings defeat in their last Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

In fact, England completed a hat-trick of losses in Chennai with that defeat. The English side have not emerged victorious in a Test here since 1985.

Thus India start as the overwhelming favorite in Chennai.

The pitch is expected to assist the batsmen with the spinners coming into play later on.

With Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel present in the Indian squad, the English batsmen are likely have a tough time at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Test records at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

India's 1st Test is in Chennai



Most Test wins by India at a Venue



14 - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

13 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

13 - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

11 - Wankhede stadium, Mumbai#INDvsENG — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) February 3, 2021

As the first two India vs England Tests will be played in Chennai, here are some important stats you need to know from the previous Test matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Stadium Name: MA Chidambaram Stadium

City: Chennai

Test Matches played: 32

Matches won by India: 14

Matches won by touring team: 6

Matches drawn: 11

Highest Individual Score: 319 - Virender Sehwag (IND) vs. South Africa, 2008

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 8/55 - Mulvantrai Makand (IND) vs. England, 1952

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 16/136 - Narendra Hirwani (IND) vs. West Indies, 1988

Highest Team Score: 759/7 dec. - India vs. England, 2016

Lowest Team Score: 83 - India vs. England, 1977

Highest Successful Run Chase: 387/4 - India vs. England, 2008

Head-to-Head at the MA Chidambaram Stadium: Matches - 9, Won by India - 5, Won by England - 3, Drawn - 1