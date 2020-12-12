‘Mad Genius’, ‘Insane’: Twitterati lost for words as maverick Rishabh Pant smashes 73-ball hundred in practice match

That India dominated Australia A bowling on Day 2 of the pink-ball contest at Sydney can be pretty much figured out from the scorecard -- 386 for 4. Rishabh Pant’s brutal hundred off only 73 balls still stood out, for its sheer audacity.

Coming into bat in the 68th over following skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s dismissal, even the most ardent of Rishabh Pant fans would not have bet on the southpaw finishing the day on 103 not out. India were in a great position though when the wicket-keeper batsman walked in, at 239 for 4.

At Stumps on Day 2, India are 386-4 and have a commanding lead of 472 runs over Australia A. pic.twitter.com/ucHallgFfx — BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2020

With no pressure at all, and the Australia A bowlers already neutralized by some quality batting from India’s top and middle-order, Rishabh Pant decided to have some fun out in the middle.

He slogged leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson and Nic Maddinson for sixes over the cow corner in consecutive overs. Two more maximum followed against the latter in his upcoming overs. A cut past point off Will Sutherland saw Rishabh Pant raise his fifty in 43 balls. With nine overs remaining though, a hundred was still a distant dream even by the attacking wicket-keeper batsman’s standards.

How Rishabh Pant raced from 81 for 103 in five balls

Having crossed his half-century, Rishabh Pant went about playing his natural game and eased his way into the 80s. Off the last ball of the penultimate over, he was dropped off Swepson’s bowling. Rishabh Pant went for an almighty slog, but got a top edge. Sutherland ran in from deep point, but couldn’t cling on.

Jack Wildermuth had to bear the penalty of Sutherland’s costly drop. Hit on the stomach by short one from the pace bowler, Rishabh Pant proceeded to smash a six and four fours off the next five balls.

💯!



We have the first centurion of the three-day pink ball game and it is @Hanumavihari who completes a fine century! 👌👏



India 339/4 and lead Australia A by 425 runs. pic.twitter.com/JgJETSLp5r — BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2020

The first one was a short ball pulled to deep wicket for four. The second boundary came via a length ball slapped past the bowler. Next ball was again short, and hooked for a maximum over backward square. After driving the penultimate ball to long off for another four, Rishabh Pant raised his century by flicking a gentle full toss to deep midwicket for a boundary. Phew.

Advertisement

Twitter reacted with amazement, ridicule and humour to Rishabh Pant’s incredible innings. It was a practice game, after all!

Insane — Lachlan Steele (@Lachy_Steele) December 12, 2020

Don't worry starc with pink ball will break his confidence into pieces — Anonymous Sam (@AnonymousSam6) December 12, 2020

I seriously can't stop laughing at the commentator,

15 runs for the century with 5 balls to go..🤣

Man... — Ritesh (@risu_kr) December 12, 2020

Advertisement

This guy is mad genius — Mayur Magadalwar (@Imma7ur) December 12, 2020

Perhaps, Rishabh Pant thought it was a #T20 in the end...😉 Superb knock from the Southpaw! 🏏 #AUSAvIND — Rajesh~DEV.💻 (@iamrajeshjena) December 12, 2020

U guys brought him back to form😏 — Prasad♡ HBD Paapa🦋 (@iamNPrasad) December 12, 2020

And, the winner of the most Pant-astic tweet…