Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore United: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bengaluru Blasters cross swords with Mangalore United in the ninth match of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 on Thursday, August 11, in Mysore. The Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground will host this clash.

The Bengaluru Blasters have played two matches so far. They started off with a win against Gulbarga Mystics. However, their previous game against the Hubli Tigers ended in a disappointing four-wicket defeat. The Blasters are placed third in the points table and will be keen to return to winning ways.

Mangalore United, on the other hand, are flying high with three wins from as many games. They are unbeaten so far and at the top of the table as well. Mangalore beat the Shivamogga Strikers comfortably by eight wickets in their last outing to continue their winning run.

Ravikumar Samarth and his men will be eager to make it four wins from as many games and strengthen their position at the top.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore United Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore United, Match 9, Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022.

Date and Time: Thursday, August 11, 2022; 03:00 PM IST.

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore United Pitch Report

The wicket at this venue has been a sporting one so far. There is equal assistance for both the batters and the bowlers off the surface. Batters will have to spend more time at the crease before playing their shots. Pacers are once again expected to play a key role in this contest.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore United Weather Forecast

There is a possibility of rain during the course of the match and conditions are expected to be cloudy. Temperatures will vary around the 27-degrees Celsius-mark.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore United Probable XIs

Bengaluru Blasters

Probable XI

LR Chethan (wk), Mayank Agarwal (c), Aneesh KV, Suraj Ahuja, Shivkumar Rakshith, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kranthi Kumar, Kumar LR, Rishi Bopanna, Aniruddha Joshi, Ronit More.

Mangalore United

Probable XI

Ravikumar Samarth (c), Macneil Noronha, Nikin Jose, Amit Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Aneeshwar Gautam, Sujay Sateri (wk), Vijaykumar Vyshak, HS Sharath, Rohit Kumar.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore United Match Prediction

The Bengaluru Blasters dominated the previous game for most but failed to finish it with some poor bowling at the death that cost them the match in the end. They have done fairly well as a batting unit but need to improve in the bowling department.

Mangalore United are high on confidence with three wins on the trot. They have come together as a team and are playing some excellent cricket so far in the tournament. They are expected to carry forward their unbeaten run and it will be a challenge for the Blasters to defeat them.

Prediction: Mangalore United to win.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore United Telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode.

