Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 Mysuru Warriors vs Mangalore United: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The Mysuru Warriors are up against Mangalore United in the fourth match of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 on Monday, August 08, at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore.

The Mysuru Warriors began their Maharaja T20 Trophy campaign with a thumping 69-run win over the Shivamogga Strikers in their opening game. They put up a solid total of 172/5 on the board, batting first, and then bowled Shivamogga out for just 91 runs (VJD Method).

Mangalore United, on the other hand, also registered a win in their first match of the Maharaja T20 Trophy against the Hubli Tigers. They first restricted Hubli to a low total of 119/9 and then got to 114/2 in 16 overs, winning the game by eight wickets at the end (VJD Method).

Both sides started with heavy victories and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top when they face each other.

Mysuru Warriors vs Mangalore United Match Details:

Match: Mysuru Warriors vs Mangalore United, Match 4, Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022

Date and Time: Monday, August 8, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

Mysuru Warriors vs Mangalore United Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is expected to be good for batting. Batters can play their shots freely after spending time on the surface. Bowlers need to be tight with their lines and lengths. The average first innings total here is 157.

Mysuru Warriors vs Mangalore United Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain throughout the game which might lead to a stop-start scenario. Temperatures will range around the 22-degrees Celsius-mark.

Mysuru Warriors vs Mangalore United: Probable XIs

Mysuru Warriors

Probable XI

Nihal Ullal (wk), Karun Nair (c), Naga Bharath, Pavan Deshpande, Shreyas Gopal, Shivraj S, Shubhang Hegde, Vidhyadhar Patil, Prateek Jain, Aditya Goyal, Lochan Appanna.

Mangalore United

Probable XI

Ravikumar Samarth (c), Macneil Noronha, Nikin Jose, Abhinav Manohar, Amit Verma, Aneeshwar Gautam, Sujay Sateri (wk), Muralidhara Venkatesh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, HS Sharath, Rohit Kumar.

Mysuru Warriors vs Mangalore United: Match Prediction

Both teams come into this game on the back of dominating wins in their previous matches. The head-to-head count in the last four games between the two sides is also leveled at 2-2. Hence, this should be an exciting contest and a closely competed encounter. Looking at both sides, the Mysuru Warriors are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Mysuru Warriors to win this encounter.

Mysuru Warriors vs Mangalore United: telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode

LIVE POLL Q. Ravikumar Samarth to score another fifty? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy