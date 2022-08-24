Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, Qualifier 2, Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Mysore Warriors will take on the Gulbarga Mystics in the second qualifier of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2022 on Thursday, August 25. The M. Chinnswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host this encounter.

The Warriors faced the Hubli Tigers in the eliminator. An all-round performance from Mysore saw them win the game to stay alive in the competition at the expense of the Tigers.

Bowling first, the Warriors restricted the Tigers to 164 at the end of their 20 overs. They picked up seven wickets in total, with Shreyas Gopal the star of the show with three scalps.

The batters then stepped up to the plate, with Nihal Ullal playing a fantastic unbeaten 77 at the top of the order to take his side across the line in the last over. They will look to carry their winning momentum into the second qualifier.

The Mystics, meanwhile, missed a chance to qualify for the final when they faced the Bengaluru Blasters in the first qualifier as they suffered a loss. They will now face the Warriors in the second qualifier and have another chance to making it to the final.

The decision to bowl first backfired for the Mystics as the Blasters posted a mammoth 227 on the board. Rohan Patil, opening the batting for the Mystics, scored a scintillating ton. However, he lacked support from the other end as they were knocked over on 183, losing the game by 44 runs.

They will hope to turn the tables around while taking the field on Thursday against the Warriors. The winner of this clash will face the Blasters in the final of this edition.

Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics Match Details

Match: Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics, Qualifier 2, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2022.

Date and Time: August 25, 2022, Thursday, 07:00 PM IST.

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics Pitch Report

The pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to range between 19 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics Probable XIs

Mysore Warriors

Probable XI

Nihal Ullal (wk), Karun Nair (c), Pavan Deshpande, Shivraj S, Naga Bharath, Shubhang Hegde, Shreyas Gopal, Bharath Dhuri, Vidyadhar Patil, Aditya Goyal, Prateek Jain.

Gulbarga Mystics

Probable XI

Rohan Patil, Jeswath Acharya, Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Manoj Bhandage, Ajay Gouda, Ritesh Bhatkal, Kushaal Wadhwani, Pranav Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Dhanush Gowda.

Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics Match Prediction

The Warriors are coming off a win in their last game while the Mystics lost the first qualifier and have another chance to make it to the final. Expect a cracking contest on Thursday as both sides will come out all guns blazing in their bid to seal a berth in the final.

The Warriors have a better balance to their side than the Mystics, so expect them to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Mysore Warriors to win this encounter.

Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

