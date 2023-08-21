Maharaja Trophy 2023, Match 18, Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore Dragons Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Streaming Details

Bengaluru Blasters take on Mangalore Dragons in the 18th match of the 2023 Maharaja Trophy on Monday, August 21.

In their previous match, the Dragons lost to Gulbarga Mystics by five wickets. The Dragons' bowlers showed valiant efforts to fight back after their batters faltered. Despite determined bowling, they could not prevent a loss against the Mystics.

Now on a three-match losing streak, they sit fifth on the table with four points.

On the other hand, with their fifth straight defeat, the Blasters encountered another setback against Mysuru Warriors. The chase of 186 started on the wrong foot after losing their key player Mayank Agarwal early in the game.

Suraj Ahuja hit 31 runs in 20 balls to ignite some hope for his team. However, his departure shifted the balance back in Mysore's favour quickly. To make matters worse, a rain interruption prevented any chance of catching up.

Bengaluru are currently at rock bottom in the table, with zero points to their name.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore Dragons Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore Dragons, Match 18

Date & Time: August 21, 2023, 05:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore Dragons Pitch Report

Players will find the ideal synthesis of circumstances here, enabling both batting and bowling, particularly spin bowling, to flourish together. While batters should anticipate reasonable pitch support, spinners will also receive some help, creating a fascinating element for the game. The characteristics of the pitch suggest that the teams may decide to chase.

The venue has seen an average score of 169 over the years, demonstrating how the competitions hosted here are both competitive and well-balanced. Teams batting first have won six times, while teams chasing have triumphed nine times.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore Dragons Weather Forecast

Expect pleasant weather on Monday with partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 32°C (approximately 89.6°F). There is no precipitation in the forecast, and humidity levels are at 53%. A moderate wind speed of 16 km/h (about 9.9 mph) adds a gentle breeze to the atmosphere.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore Dragons Probable Playing XIs

Bengaluru Blasters Team News

No major injury concerns

Bengaluru Blasters Probable Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal (c), Dega Nischal, Aashish Mahesh, Pavan Deshpande, Suraj Ahuja (wk), Shubhang Hegde, Vidyadhar Patil, Rishi Bopanna, Gaurav, LR Kumar, Sarfaraz Ashraf.

Mangalore Dragons Team News

No major injury concerns

Mangalore Dragons Probable Playing XI

Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Rohan Patil, Sharath BR (wk), Aniruddha Joshi, Aneeshwar Gautam, Kruthik Krishna, Krishnappa Gowtham (c), Naveen MG, Aditya Goyal, Sankalp Shettennavar, Paras Gurbaux Arya

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore Dragons Match Prediction

Both Bengaluru Blasters and Mangalore Dragons are having a dismal run in the competition so far, and occupy the bottom two spots on the table. That said, one can bet on the Dragons to emerge victorious in the upcoming fixture as they have been marginally better than the Blasters so far.

Prediction: Mangalore Dragons is to win the 18th match of Maharaja Trophy 2023.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore Dragons Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode