Maharaja Trophy 2023, Match 22, Mangalore Dragons vs Mysore Warriors Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Streaming Details

Mangalore Dragons take on Mysore Warriors in the 22nd match of the 2023 Maharaja Trophy on Wednesday, August 23.

Shivamogga Lions put an end to Mysore's remarkable four-match winning run, while simultaneously putting a stop to their own three-match losing spell. Even though Nihal Ullal put up an amazing performance at the start by forging precious partnerships, Mysore did stand a chance after Ullal and Manohar's exit, as 24 runs were needed with only 12 balls left.

Shivaraj's two crucial sixes altered the game's dynamics, paving the way for a successfully completed chase in the following over. Mysore, which currently occupy the second position, now face even more competition in the race to the semifinals as the Lions have equaled them with this win.

The Bengaluru Blasters suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Dragons, who put up a show of absolute dominance, securing their third win on the trot. The Blasters' scorecard looked nothing short of pathetic, with only Shubhang Hegde's determined half-century and his partnership of 57 runs with Sarfaraz Ashraf preventing it from being a complete disaster.

The Blasters' batting crumbled spectacularly, losing eight wickets in just eight overs for a meager 57 runs. Paras Arya was the prime architect behind this demolition, completely tearing apart the Blasters' batting lineup with his remarkable figures of 5-22.

Amongst the ruins of the Blasters' batting, Hegde's all-around performance, which included his excellent figures of 1-25 with the ball, shone like a beacon. Ultimately, the match showcased an undeniable contrast in the performances of the two teams.

The clash between Mangalore Dragons and Mysore Warriors will surely now add more intensity to the semifinal race, as the competition now is getting supremely tough.

Mangalore Dragons vs Mysore Warriors Match Details

Match: Mangalore Dragons vs Mysore Warriors, Match 22

Date & Time: August 23, 2023, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Mangalore Dragons vs Mysore Warriors Pitch Report

The track at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is excellent for both spinners and hitters. This track will provide some assistance to the pacers as well. Batters are allowed to play their strokes after surviving the first few balls and getting accustomed to the pitch. Teams who win the toss tend to pursue the total, and at this location, the first-innings average score is 150.

Mangalore Dragons vs Mysore Warriors Weather Forecast

Expect partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 31°C (88°F) for Wednesday. With a low chance of precipitation at 10%, humidity around 57%, and a gentle breeze of 11 km/h, the weather conditions are likely to be comfortable and pleasant throughout the day.

Mangalore Dragons vs Mysore Warriors Probable Playing XIs

Mangalore Dragons Team News

No major injury concerns

Mangalore Dragons Probable Playing XI

Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Rohan Patil, Sharath BR (wk), Gaurav Dhiman, Krishnappa Gowtham (c), Aneeshwar Gautam, Aniruddha Joshi, Aditya Goyal, Sankalp Shettennavar, Anand Doddamani, Advith Shetty.

Mysore Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns

Mysore Warriors Probable Playing XI

Ravikumar Samarth, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Karun Nair (c), Lankesh KS, Shivkumar Rakshith (wk), Manoj Bhandage, Shoaib Manager, Jagadeesha Suchith, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Monish Reddy, Kushaal Wadhwani.

Mangalore Dragons vs Mysore Warriors Match Prediction

It’s only a difference of one win between Mangalore Dragons and Mysore Warriors in this tournament right now. The Warriors are placed at position number two on the points table while the Dragons are placed in the fifth position.

Looking at the current scenario, one can expect the Mysore Warriors to win the upcoming fixture. But then again the final-day form of the players will definitely have a telling impact on the game.

Prediction: Mysore Warriors to win the 22nd match of Maharaja Trophy 2023.

