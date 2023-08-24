Maharaja Trophy 2023, Match 23, Shivamogga Lions vs Mangalore Dragons Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Streaming Details

Shivamogga Lions take on Mangalore Dragons in the 23rd match of the 2023 Maharaja Trophy on Thursday, August 24.

Mysore Warriors' winning streak of four games finally came to an end at the hands of Shivamogga, who had been struggling to find their footing with three losses in a row.

The match saw some sensational shots by Nihal Ullal, and Manohar's contributions further strengthened the top-order partnerships.

Although Ullal and Manohar were dismissed later, S Shivaraj's sixes in the final overs proved to be the turning point. Shivamogga's persistence was on full display as they managed to secure the win in the end, heightening the intensity of the semifinal race in a highly competitive table.

The Warriors, meanwhile, held a strong lead over the Dragons thanks to their impressive performance on the field, leaving the Dragons with a disappointing score of just 140.

The bowlers managed to limit the opposition as the Dragons were unable to keep the momentum going. Lankesh's fierce batting, especially against spin, proved to be a crucial factor in securing the Warriors' victory.

The clash between Shivamogga Lions and Mangalore Dragons will surely add to the drama of the knockout race.

Shivamogga Lions vs Mangalore Dragons Match Details

Match: Shivamogga Lions vs Mangalore Dragons, Match 23

Date & Time: August 24, 2023, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Shivamogga Lions vs Mangalore Dragons Pitch Report

The track at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is excellent for both spinners and hitters. This track will provide some assistance to the pacers as well. Batters can play their strokes after surviving the first few balls and getting accustomed to the pitch. Teams who win the toss tend to chase the total, and at this location, the first-innings average score is 150.

Shivamogga Lions vs Mangalore Dragons Weather Forecast

Expect partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 32°C (89°F) for Thursday. With no chance of precipitation at 0%, humidity around 49%, and a gentle breeze of 14 km/h, the weather conditions are likely to be comfortable and pleasant throughout the day.

Shivamogga Lions vs Mangalore Dragons Probable Playing XIs

Shivamogga Lions Team News

No major injury concerns

Shivamogga Lions Probable Playing XI

Rohan Kadam, Nihal Ullal (wk), Rohan Naveen, Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal (c), Kranthi Kumar, S Shivaraj, Deepak Devadiga, Pranav Bhatia, Vasuki Koushik, Aditya Somanna.

Mangalore Dragons Team News

No major injury concerns

Mangalore Dragons Probable Playing XI

Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Rohan Patil, Sharath BR (wk), Gaurav Dhiman, Aniruddha Joshi, Krishnappa Gowtham (c), Aneeshwar Gautam, Aditya Goyal, Naveen MG, Sankalp Shettennavar, Paras Gurbaux Arya.

Shivamogga Lions vs Mangalore Dragons Match Prediction

Shivamogga Lions and Mangalore Dragons have a difference of only one win between them. In the upcoming fixture, both teams will be desperate to register a win in order to stay one step ahead of the other in the race for the semi-final.

It would be wise to put the bet on Shivamogga Lions, as they are coming off a win, and will be pretty confident as they enter the upcoming match.

Prediction: Shivamogga Lions to win the 23rd match of Maharaja Trophy 2023.

Shivamogga Lions vs Mangalore Dragons Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode