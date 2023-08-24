Maharaja Trophy 2023, Match 24, Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Streaming Details

The Bengaluru Blasters will take on the Gulbarga Mystics in the 24th match of the 2023 Maharaja Trophy at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, August 24.

The Mystics secured a comfortable victory in the last game against the Hubli Tigers. Macneil Noronha and Smaran R led the way with a sensible partnership. After losing the openers early, Noronha and Smaran orchestrated an innings that was steady and fruitful.

They reached individual milestones while building a crucial 100+ run stand for the third wicket to chase down 165 runs with eight balls to spare. The win showcased the Gulbarga Mystics' form and determination.

Missed opportunities and poor fielding plagued the Bengaluru Blasters as they suffered their seventh straight loss. Despite a strong showing with the bat resulting in a decent total against the Hubli Tigers, the Blasters struggled to hold onto catches during the chase which proved costly.

Mohammed Taha seized this chance and quickly scored 66 off 35 balls, while Shrijith capitalized on a no-ball dismissal and racked up 45 off 30 to chase down 189 with nine balls to spare.

The Blasters' fielders' lack of support for their bowlers proved to be their downfall. Meanwhile, the Tigers took home their sixth win, cementing their spot at the top of the league standings.

The clash between the Bengaluru Blasters and the Gulbarga Mystics will surely be expected one-sided until the Blasters turn out to be party poopers.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics, Match 24

Date & Time: August 24, 2023, 05.30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics Pitch Report

The track at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known helping both spinners and hitters. This track will provide some assistance to the pacers as well. Batters will get the full value of their strokes once they spend some time in the middle.

Teams who win the toss tend to chase on this wicket, with the first innings' average score being 150.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics Weather Forecast

Expect partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 32°C (89°F) for Thursday. With no chance of precipitation, humidity around 49 percent, and a gentle breeze of 14 km/h, the weather conditions are likely to be comfortable and pleasant throughout the day.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics Probable Playing XIs

Bengaluru Blasters Team News

No major injury concerns.

Bengaluru Blasters Probable Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal (c), Bhuvan Raju, Dega Nischal, Lochan Appanna, Suraj Ahuja (wk), Shubhang Hegde, Rishi Bopanna, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Gaurav, LR Kumar, and Aman Khan.

Gulbarga Mystics Team News

No major injury concerns.

Gulbarga Mystics Probable Playing XI

LR Chethan, Macneil Hadley Noronha, Aneesh KV, Smaran R, Amit Verma, Avinash D, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Vijaykumar Vyshak (c), Hardik Raj, Abhilash Shetty, and Sharan Goud.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics Match Prediction

As of now, the Bengaluru Blasters stand no chance to make it to the semi-final race of this year’s tournament. They now have seven losses to their name and a comeback at this stage is almost out of the question. So, the Gulbarga Mystics are expected to have an easy win in the upcoming fixture

Prediction: Gulbarga Mystics is to win the 24th match of Maharaja Trophy 2023.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode