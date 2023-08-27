Maharaja Trophy 2023, Match 30, Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast Details

Bengaluru Blasters take on Shivamogga Lions in the 30th match of the 2023 Maharaja Trophy on Sunday, August 27.

The semifinal race got a little tough for Shivamogga Lions after their three-wicket defeat to Hubli Tigers. Batting first, the Lions could manage only a score of 130. Kranthi Kumar was the top scorer from them, with 34 off 25 balls. He was supported by captain Shreyas Gopal with a knock of 31 off as many balls.

During the chase, Gopal came really hard at the Tigers’ batters, picking up four wickets at an economy of 7.50. However, a solid partnership between Krishnan Shrijith and Praveen Dubey, along with a little help from Manvanth Kumar, saw the Tigers chase down the total and advance to the semifinals.

On the other hand, Bengaluru Blasters put up a solid performance as a team in their last game against Mysore Warriors. They opted to bat first after winning the toss. Captain and opener Mayank Agarwal was unstoppable as he scored 105 runs off 57 balls at a strike rate of 184. Wicket-keeper batter Suraj Ahuja played a wonderful cameo of 35 runs off 10 balls, at a strike rate of 350, to help the Blasters post 212 for the loss of four wickets.

The Warriors started the chase strong, scoring more than 80 runs in the power play. However, after SU Karthik was sent back to the pavilion by Mohsin Khan, things started to slow down. Eventually, the scoring rate went out of their hands and they fell short of the target by 10 runs.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions: Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions, Match 30

Date & Time: August 27th, 2023, 05:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions: Pitch Report

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium's track is great for both batters and spinners. The pacers will also benefit to some extent from this track. Once they get acclimated to the pitch, batters will be at ease in using their strokes.

The average first innings score at this venue is 150, with teams who win the toss typically opting to chase.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions: Weather Forecast

Sunday's weather is expected to be partly cloudy with a temperature of 29°C (84°F). There is a 20% chance of precipitation, while humidity is forecasted at 60%. Wind speeds are projected to be around 14 km/h.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions: Probable Playing XIs

Bengaluru Blasters Team News

No major injury concerns

Bengaluru Blasters Probable Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal (c), EJ Jasper, Dega Nischal, Pavan Deshpande, Suraj Ahuja (wk), Shubhang Hegde, Mohsin Khan, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Gaurav, LR Kumar, Aman Khan.

Shivamogga Lions Team News

No major injury concerns

Shivamogga Lions Probable Playing XI

Rohan Kadam, Nihal Ullal (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Vinay Sagar, S Shivaraj, Shreyas Gopal (c), Kranthi Kumar, Aditya Somanna, Pranav Bhatia, Rohit Kumar K, Adhoksh Hegde.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions: Match Prediction

It should be an easy win for Shivamogga Lions, as Bengaluru Blasters are already eliminated from the tournament and have been subpar this season. The Lions need two more points to stay in contention for the semifinals.

Prediction: Shivamogga Lions is to win the 30th match of Maharaja Trophy 2023.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions: Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode