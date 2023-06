Maharashtra Premier League 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The 2023 Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) is all set to get underway on June 15 in Pune. All matches of the tournament will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The league will conclude on June 29.

During this tournament, 19 matches will be played where a total of six teams will compete in a round-robin format. The top four teams will qualify for the MPL 2023 playoffs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Kedar Jadhav, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar are some of the leading Maharashtra cricketers set to feature in the T20 tournament. The tournament has been organized by the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), who have taken a leaf out of the cash-rich Indian Premier League’s book.

Maharashtra Premier League 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, June 15

Puneri Bappa vs Kolhapur Tuskers - 8:00 PM,

Friday, June 16

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings - 2:00 PM,

Ratnagiri Jets vs Solapur Royals - 8:00 PM,

Saturday, June 17

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Ratnagiri Jets - 8:00 PM.

Sunday, June 18

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Solapur Royals - 2:00 PM.

Puneri Bappa vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings - 8:00 PM.

Monday, June 19

Puneri Bappa vs Eagle Nashik Titans - 8:00 PM.

Tuesday, June 20

Solapur Royals vs Kolhapur Tuskers - 2:00 PM.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings - 8:00 PM.

Wednesday, June 21

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Ratnagiri Jets - 8:00 PM.

Thursday, June 22

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings vs Kolhapur Tuskers - 2:00 PM.

Puneri Bappa vs Solapur Royals - 8:00 PM.

Friday, June 23

Solapur Royals vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings - 8:00 PM.

Saturday, June 24

Puneri Bappa vs Ratnagiri Jets - 2:00 PM.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Eagle Nashik Titans - 8:00 PM.

Monday, June 26

Qualifier 1 - 8:00 PM.

Tuesday, June 27

Eliminator - 8:00 PM.

Wednesday, June 28

Qualifier 2 - 8:00 PM.

Thursday, June 29

Maharashtra Premier League 2023 Final - 8:00 PM.

Maharashtra Premier League 2023: Live-Streaming Details

The Maharashtra Premier League 2023 matches will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website. A match pass is needed to view the live matches. The matches will also be telecasted on DD Sports.

Maharashtra Premier League 2023: Full Squads

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings

Rajvardhan Hangargekar (icon player), Rameshwar Daud, Akash Jadhav, Mohsin Sayyad, Jagdish Zope, Hitesh Valunj, Rushikesh Nair, Swaraj Chavan, Om Bhosale, Shamsujama Kazi, Anand Thenge, Murtuza Trunkwala, Ranjit Nikam, Aniket Nalawade, Swapnil Chavan, Harshal Kate, Onkar Khatpe, Hrishikesh Daund, Ashwin Bhapkar, Tanesh Jain, Varun Gujar, Abhishek Pawar, Saurabh Navale.

Eagle Nashik Titans

Rahul Tripathi (icon player), Siddhesh Veer, Ashay Palkar, Dhanraj Shinde, Aditya Rajhans, Arshin Kulkarni, Izhaan Sayed, Rehan Khan, Rishab Karwa, Razek Fallah, Omkar Akhade, Akshay Waikar, Prashant Solanki, Siddhant Doshi, Sahil Parikh, Vaibhav Vibhute, Kaushal Tambe, Harshad Khadiwale, Rohit Hadke, Varun Deshpande, Mandar Bhandari, Shubham Nagawade, Sharvin Kiswe.

Kolhapur Tuskers

Kedar Jadhav (icon player), Naushad Shaikh, Kirtiraj Wadekar, Manojyadav, Vidya Tiwari, Atman Pore, Akshay Darekar, Shreyash Chavan, Siddharth Mhatre, Taranjit Dhillon, Nihal Tusamad, Ravi Chaudhari, Ankit Bawane, Sachin Dhas, Nikhil Madas, Sahil Autade.

Puneri Bappa

Ruturaj Gaikwad (icon player), Rohan Damle, Prashant Kore, Advay Shidhaye, Azhar Ansari, Shubhankar Hardikar, Vaibhav Choughule, Roshan Waghsare, Piyush Salvi, Aditya Daware, Saurabh Dighe, Shubham Kothari, Sohan Jamale, Saish Dighe, Sachin Bhosale, Abhimanyu Jadhav, Yash Kshirsagar, Pawan Shah, Shripad Nimbalkar, Harsh Sanghavi, Digvijay Patil, Ajay Borude, Adarsh Bothara, Bhushan Navande, Kunsh Dixit, Harsh Oswal, Suraj Shinde.

Ratnagiri Jets

Azim Kazi (icon player), Vijay Pawale, Divyang Hinganekar, Ashkan Kazi, Rohit Patil, Prithviraj Shilamkar, Kiran Chormale, Dhiraj Phatangare, Preetam Patil, Krish Shahapurkar, Nikit Dhumal, Pradeep Dadhe, Kunal Thorat, Swaraj Wabale, S. Shahrukh Kadir, Yogesh Chavan, Tushar Shrivastav, Sahil Churi, Akilesh Gawale, Saurabh Shevalkar, Rushikesh Sonavne, Samarth Kadam, Nikhil Naik.

Solapur Royals

Vicky Ostwal (icon player), Satyajeet Bachhav, Omkar Rajput, Harshvardhan Tingre, Sunil Yadav, Yash Borkar, Prathamesh Gawde, Pranay Singh, Ansh Dhoot, Pratik Mhatre, Pravin Deshety, Atharva Kale, Yash Nahar, Mehul Patel, Yaasar Shaikh, Dev D Natu, Abhinav Bhatt, Swapnil Fulpagar, Sanket Pharate, Vishant More, Rushabh Rathod.

