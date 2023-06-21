Maharashtra Premier League 2023, Match 12, Puneri Bappa vs Solapur Royals: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

Puneri Bappa will square off against the Solapur Royals in the 12th match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2023. This high-octane contest will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Puneri Bappa have four points to their name and are placed at the second position in the points table. They have played three games so far and won two of those. They faced the Eagle Nashik Titans in their last game and suffered their first loss in the competition.

Piyush Salvi picked up three wickets with the ball but the bowlers went on a journey as the Titans posted a mammoth 203 on the board. Chasing 204, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad hit a quickfire 50 off just 23 balls but they failed to hold their nerves in the end as they lost the game by one run. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways in their upcoming game.

The Solapur Royals, meanwhile, are having a miserable time in the competition. They have lost three games on the trot and are languishing at the bottom of the table. The Royals lost to the Kolhapur Tuskers in their previous outing.

The Royals’ bowlers were hit all around the park as the Tuskers finished their innings on 186/5. Pravin Deshetti scored 53 at the top of the order but lacked support from the other end as they finished their innings on 160/8 to lose the game by 26 runs. They will be eyeing their first win in Maharashtra Premier League 2023 when they will take on Puneri Bappa on Thursday, June 22.

Puneri Bappa vs Solapur Royals Match Details:

Match: Puneri Bappa vs Solapur Royals, Match 12, Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 22, 2023, Thursday, 8 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Puneri Bappa vs Solapur Royals Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is a well-balanced track and pacers may get some lateral movement off the surface with the new ball. The strip settles under lights and becomes good for batting. The bowlers often go on a journey on missing their mark.

Puneri Bappa vs Solapur Royals Weather Forecast

The temperature in Pune is expected to hover between 24 to 34 degrees on Thursday. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Puneri Bappa vs Solapur Royals Probable XIs

Puneri Bappa

Probable XI

Pawan Shah, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yash Kshirsagar, Rohan Damle, Harsh Sanghvi, Suraj Shinde (wk), Shubham Kothari, Sachin Bhosale, Piyush Salvi, Aditiya Daware, Advay Shidhaye

Solapur Royals

Probable XI

Yash Nahar, Pravin Deshetti, Vishant More (wk), Rushabh Rathod, Sunil Yadav, Satyajeet Bachhav (c), Swapnil Fulpagar, Vicky Ostwal, Mehul Patel, Prathamesh Gawade, Pranay Singh

Puneri Bappa vs Solapur Royals Match Prediction

Puneri Bappa are coming off a loss in their previous game and will be looking to get back to winning ways on Thursday. The Solapur Royals are still searching for their first win of the competition and a tough task lies ahead of them.

Puneri Bappa looks like a settled unit and expect them to go past the Solapur Royals unscathed.

Prediction: Puneri Bappa to win this contest of Maharashtra Premier League 2023.

Puneri Bappa vs Solapur Royals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Vicky Ostwal to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes