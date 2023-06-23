Maharashtra Premier League 2023, Match 14, Puneri Bappa vs Ratnagiri Jets: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

Puneri Bappa will be locking horns against the Ratnagiri Jets in the 14th match of the inaugural edition of the Maharashtra Premier League. The Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune will host this contest.

Puneri Bappa are placed in the middle of the points table. They have won two games so far and lost as many and have four points to their name. They suffered a loss against the Solapur Royals in their last game.

After being asked to bat first, Puneri Bappa finished their innings on 140/8, with Suraj Shinde playing a good cameo of 44 off 23 balls. The bowlers tried hard and picked up seven wickets in total but failed to defend the total. A win in their last league game will see them qualify for the playoffs.

Ratnagiri Jets, meanwhile, have already qualified for the playoffs, after winning three games out of four. They beat the Eagle Nashik Titans in their previous fixture which was a high-scoring affair.

Dhiraj Phatangare (70), Preetam Patil (33), and Nikhil Naik (41) contributed as the Titans posted 200 on the board. Skipper Azim Kazi picked up three wickets as it helped them restrict the Titans to 188/5 to win the game by 12 runs. They will be looking to repeat their performance on Saturday (June 24).

Puneri Bappa vs Ratnagiri Jets Match Details

Match: Puneri Bappa vs Ratnagiri Jets, Match 14, Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 24, 2023, 2 pm IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Puneri Bappa vs Ratnagiri Jets Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is a well-balanced track and there is an equal amount of assistance to both batters and bowlers. We can see the pacers use a number of off-pace deliveries while bowling here as they often go on a journey on missing their mark.

Puneri Bappa vs Ratnagiri Jets Weather Forecast

The temperature in Pune on Saturday is expected to hover between 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puneri Bappa vs Ratnagiri Jets Probable XIs

Puneri Bappa

Probable XI

Pawan Shah, Yash Kshirsagar, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rohan Damle, Advay Shidhaye, Harsh Sanghvi, Suraj Shinde (wk), Vaibhav Chougalle, Shubham Kothari, Sachin Bhosale, Piyush Salvi

Ratnagiri Jets

Probable XI

Dhiraj Phatangare, Kiran Chormale, Azim Kazi (c), Nikhil Naik, Divyang Hinganekar, Rohit Patil, Pradeep Dadhe, Nikit Dhumal, Kunal Thorat, Preetam Patil, Akhilesh Gawale

Puneri Bappa vs Ratnagiri Jets Match Prediction

Puneri Bappa are coming off a loss in their last game and will be hoping to finish the league stages on a winning note. The Jets won their last game and will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum.

Ratnagiri Jets have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Ratnagiri Jets to win this clash of Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Puneri Bappa vs Ratnagiri Jets Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Ruturaj Gaikwad to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes