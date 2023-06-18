Maharashtra Premier League 2023, Match 6, Puneri Bappa vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings: Probable XIs, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The sixth match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2023 will see the Puneri Bappa lock horns with Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host this exciting contest.

Puneri Bappa had a winning start to the tournament. They defeated Kolhapur Tuskers by eight wickets. Piyush Salvi's 3/18 helped the team to reduce the Tuskers to 144/7. In return, Ruturaj Gaikwad (64) and Pavan Shah (57) added 110 runs for the first wicket, helping the team to win by eight wickets.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings faced a heart-breaking defeat in the first game as the rain played spoilsport. Chasing 196 to win against Eagle Nashik Titans, the team were 152/6 in their 15 overs. However, they were four runs short of the expected target when the rain took over. Eagle Nashik Titans won the game by VJD Method.

This clash between Puneri Bappa and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings is likely to be a high-scoring thriller, with Puneri Bappa coming out on top. Ruturaj Gaikwad holds the key in this competition.

Puneri Bappa vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings Match Details:

Match: Puneri Bappa vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, Match 6, Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 18 2023, Sunday, 8 pm IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Puneri Bappa vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is a good surface to bat on and will not change much during the course of the game. The chasing team is expected to dominate once again. Notably, the teams batting second have won three out of the four matches in this edition of the Maharashtra Premier League.

Puneri Bappa vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings Weather Forecast

According to the forecast, the temperature in Pune is expected to be around 28 degrees Celcius with 73% humidity.

Puneri Bappa vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings Probable XIs

Puneri Bappa

Probable XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yash Kshirsagar, Pawan Shah, Sachin Bhosale, Piyush Salvi, Adithya Daware, Shubham Kothari, Rohan Damle, Shubhankar Hardikar, Shubham Kothari, Suraj Shinde

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings

Probable XI

Swapnil Chavan, Jagdish Zope, Rajvardhan Hangargekar (c), Hitesh Valunj, Murtuza Trunkwala, Shamsuzama Kazi, Abhishek Pawar, Rameshwar Daud, Mohsin Sayyad, Saurabh Navale, Om Bhosale

Puneri Bappa vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings Match Prediction

Puneri Bappa, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, is one of the most balanced sides in the competition. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings have a line-up that bats deep, but their bowling is a bit of a concern. They will depend on captain Rajvardhan Hangargekar to provide a good start with the ball.

Puneri Bappa is likely to come out on top in this clash between two exciting teams.

Prediction: Puneri Bappa are likely to win this contest of Maharashtra Premier League 2023.

Puneri Bappa vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode

