Maharashtra Premier League 2023, Match 7, Puneri Bappa vs Eagle Nashik Titans: Probable XIs, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Puneri Bappa will be up against Eagle Nashik Titans in the seventh match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2023. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will be hosting this exciting game on Monday, June 19.

Puneri Bappa had a perfect start to the tournament as they have registered dominating wins in both of their games so far. They are currently placed second in the points table with four points and a net run rate of +2.324.

Bowling first, Piyush Salvi and Rohan Damle picked up two wickets apiece as Puneri Bappa restricted their opponents to a below-par total of 146/8 in 20 overs. In reply, Pawan Shah played a blistering knock of 54 runs off just 32 balls at a strike rate of 168.8 and helped his team get over the line comfortably with nearly four overs to spare.

Eagle Nashik Titans, on the other hand, also had a winning start to the tournament as they have won back-to-back games so far. They currently sit comfortably at the top of the points table with four points and a net run rate of +2.457.

After being asked to bat, Dhanraj Shinde played a quick-fire knock of 42 runs off just 20 balls with the help of three fours and as many sixes as Eagle Nashik Titans posted a competitive total of 161/7 in 20 overs. Defending 162, Prashant Solanki single-handedly destroyed the batting unit of Solapur Royals as they got bundled for a mere 79 runs in 16.3 overs.

Puneri Bappa vs Eagle Nashik Titans Match Details

Match: Puneri Bappa vs Eagle Nashik Titans, Match 7, Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 19 2023, Monday, 8 pm IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Puneri Bappa vs Eagle Nashik Titans Pitch Report

The pitch at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune is expected to produce a batting friendly surface for the game. There will be a bit of assistance for the seamers initially, but the batters can trust the pace and bounce of the pitch. Both teams might prefer chasing at this venue with the average first innings score being 160-175.

Puneri Bappa vs Eagle Nashik Titans Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Monday with the temperatures expected to range between 24 to 33 degree celsius.

Puneri Bappa vs Eagle Nashik Titans Probable XIs

Puneri Bappa

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Suraj Shinde (wk), Yash Kshirsagar, Pawan Shah, Sachin Bhosale, Piyush Salvi, Adithya Daware, Shubham Kothari, Rohan Damle, Harsh Sanghvi, Advay Sidhaye

Eagle Nashik Titans

Rahul Tripathi (c), Mandar Bhandari (wk), Siddesh Veer, Harshad Khadiwale, Akshay Waikar, Kaushal Tambe, Prashant Solanki, Dhanraj Shinde, Akshay Kalokhe, Izhaan Sayed, Samadhan Pagare

Puneri Bappa vs Eagle Nashik Titans Match Prediction

Both teams will be high on confidence after securing dominating wins in both of their games so far. However, Puneri Bappa, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad looks a more balanced side in both departments and they will start the game as slight favourites.

Prediction: Puneri Bappa are likely to win Match 7 of the Maharashtra Premier League 2023.

Puneri Bappa vs Eagle Nashik Titans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: Fancode

