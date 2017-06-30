Mahela Jayawardene to lead World XI against Pakistan

Three T20I matches are scheduled to be played between World XI and Pakistan XI in September.

Jayawardene has a T20 international hundred to his name

What’s the story?

Mahela Jayawerdene might lead the World XI that will tour Pakistan for three T20 matches in September this year. All three games will be granted international status and will be played at the Gadaffi stadium in Lahore.

The Intenational Cricket Council expressed support for Pakistan’s proposal of hosting these matches in their meet in London earlier this month. The council declared that the plans for sending a World XI to Pakistan are "continuing to be developed."

The Safraz Ahmed-led Pakistan defeated tournament favourites India in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. They won by a huge margin of 180 runs to lift their maiden Champions Trophy title.

"I hope this win will boost Pakistan cricket and all the (major) playing nations will come to Pakistan,” said Ahmed after the final.

"We're scheduled to have a World XI in Pakistan in September for three Twenty20 games. So hopefully that starts paving the way for future tours. We can only hope,” added Pakistan’s coach Mickey Arthur.

In case you didn’t know...

A bus carrying the Sri Lankan national team in 2009 was attacked by terrorists in Pakistan. Since then, international cricket in the country is on a long-stretched hiatus. Apart from that one series against Zimbabwe in 2015, Pakistan have played all their ‘home matches’ in the United Arab Emirates after 2009.

The details

The Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore last hosted an ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in 2015

According to reports from the PCB, Lahore will host the ICC’s World XI team on September 21, 23 and 27 for three T20Is.

Jayawardene has scored one hundred in the 55 T20I matches he has played for Sri Lanka. He will lead the team against a Pakistan XI.

What’s next?

The security standards for all the three matches are sure to be on the highest level. Hopefully, this step from the ICC helps open the floodgates to the possibility of regular international cricket in Pakistan once again.

Author’s take

Jayawardene, with his experience and insight, might just be the ideal name to lead a team in such a special setting. You would hope that the cricket played in the three matches faces no hiccups in terms of player and audience safety.

Pakistan as a cricketing nation always brings surprises to world cricket, and their cricketing infrastructure has suffered numerable fractures in the last half decade. It is now up to the international cricketing bodies to take the onus of rebuilding it to its vintage form.