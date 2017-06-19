Latest ICC ODI rankings: Pakistan jump to number 6; India number 3

India are one point behind second-placed Australia and three points behind top-ranked South Africa.

Pakistan are now the sixth best team in the world

Pakistan’s win over India in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy has helped them jump two spots in the ICC ODI rankings. They beat West Indies before the tournament to qualify for the competition in the nick of the time.

South Africa have managed to retain their top spot, though it is just two rating points that separate them from the second-placed Australia. India, the runners-up of the tournament, are one rating point behind Australia.

Here are the updated rankings after the Champions Trophy:

Pakistan have gone from the eighth place to the sixth place

Bangladesh ended the tournament on the seventh spot they started it on. Sri Lanka’s early exit in the tournament caused them to swap places with Pakistan, as they toppled from No. 6 to No. 8 in the rankings.

Pakistan’s inspired rise will put West Indies in a spot of bother. They’re struggling at the 9th position with meagre 77 rating points, and that makes it all the more difficult for them to qualify for the ICC World Cup 2019.

Pakistan beat three of the four top-ranked sides in the world en route to lifting their maiden Champions Trophy title this year. They defeated South Africa in the group stages, thrashed England in the semi-final and clobbered defending champions India in the final.

Sarfraz Ahmed’s captaincy stint has been extremely successful so far and his leadership could lead to Pakistan cricket’s revival. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has managed to retain the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen.