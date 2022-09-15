Mahmudullah rejects prospect of a farewell match by BCB; willing to fight for his place in the team - Reports 

Veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah reportedly rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) proposal to conduct a farewell match for him in the upcoming tri-nation tournament involving Pakistan and New Zealand. The right-handed all-rounder was omitted from the 2022 T20 World Cup squad, which was released earlier today.

Several felt that the T20 World Cup snub could prove to be the final straw for the experienced all-rounder, who has represented Bangladesh in 121 T20Is. However, he is far from over with regards to his career and will reportedly attempt to make a comeback for the T20I team. He is willing to play until he turns 38-years-old and look for his way back into the team.

A BCB official involved with the development on Wednesday told Cricbuzz:

"Mahmudullah did not agree and said that he is not ready to retire and insisted he will play for another two years and try to make his way back in the national team."

Shakib Al Hasan will lead a rather inexperienced contingent in the T20 World Cup. Senior members Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim have retired from the shortest format of the game, while Mahmuduallah has been axed due to his persistent poor patch of form.

BCB reportedly unhappy with Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal's announcing their retirement on social media

BCB wishes to see Mahmudullah bow out in style, something which senior members Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim chose to forego on the back of an unceremonious exit from the format. The cricketing governing body are still far from happy with the fact that the senior duo announced their retirement on social media.

Mahmudullah's worrying form of late cost him a place in the T20 World Cup squad as the selectors went with youth over experience. Yasir Ali was preferred to the former Bangladesh T20I captain, who will have to carve a route to make a comeback to the national team.

Technical director Sridharan Sriram told reporters earlier today:

"I am quite eager to see more of Yasir. He has the power that Bangladesh lacks as a T20 team. Somebody who can clear the ropes and find the boundaries. I think Rabbi (Yasir) is a very exciting prospect."

Were Bangladesh right in not considering Mahmudullah for the upcoming 2022 T20 World CUp? Let us know what you think.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit