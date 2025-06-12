Major League Cricket 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and MLC 2025 live-streaming details

The 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) season will launch from Friday, June 13 (IST) with a match between defending champions Washington Freedom and last year’s runners-up San Francisco Unicorns. As many as 34 matches will be played in the upcoming third edition of the tournament, with the first 30 of them constituting the opening round of the competition.

The top four sides at the end of the league stage will qualify for the playoffs. The two teams securing a top-two finish will advance into the first qualifier, and the teams finishing third and fourth on the six-team points table will face each other in the Eliminator.

Apart from Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns, the remaining four competing franchises are Los Angeles Knight Riders, inaugural winners MI New York, Seattle Orcas and Texas Super Kings. All six teams will be facing each other twice in a double round-robin format.

The opening leg (nine matches) of the MLC 2025 season will be hosted by the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland. The action will subsequently shift to the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie for the next 12 matches. The final nine matches of the league stage will be hosted by the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill and the Grand Prairie Stadium will once again take centre stage for the four playoffs fixtures, including the final on July 14.

International T20 superstars like Sunil Narine (Los Angeles Knight Riders), Kieron Pollard (MI New York), Corey Anderson (San Francisco Unicorns), David Warner (Seattle Orcas), Faf du Plessis (Texas Super Kings) and Steve Smith (Washington Freedom) will be captaining the six franchises.

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule, squads, match timings and other details regarding the MLC 2025 season:

Major League Cricket 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Friday, June 13

Match 1 – San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom, Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, 6:30 AM

Saturday, June 14

Match 2 – MI New York vs Texas Super Kings, Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, 6:30 AM

Sunday, June 15

Match 3 – San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, 6:30 AM

Match 4 – Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom, Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, 6:30 AM

Monday, June 16

Match 5 – Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings, Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, 2:30 AM

Match 6 – San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York, Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, 6:30 AM

Tuesday, June 17

Match 7 – Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas, Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, 6:30 AM

Wednesday, June 18

Match 8 – Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, 6:30 AM

Thursday, June 19

Match 9 – MI New York vs Seattle Orcas, Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, 6:30 AM

Saturday, June 21

Match 10 – Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns, Grand Prairie Stadium, 5:30 AM

Sunday, June 22

Match 11 – MI New York vs Washington Freedom, Grand Prairie Stadium, 5:30 AM

Monday, June 23

Match 12 – Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, Grand Prairie Stadium, 1:30 AM

Match 13 – Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings, Grand Prairie Stadium, 5:30 AM

Tuesday, June 24

Match 14 – MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns, Grand Prairie Stadium, 5:30 AM

Wednesday, June 25

Match 15 – Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, Grand Prairie Stadium, 5:30 AM

Thursday, June 26

Match 16 – Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns, Grand Prairie Stadium, 5:30 AM

Friday, June 27

Match 17 – Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom, Grand Prairie Stadium, 5:30 AM

Saturday, June 28

Match 18 – Seattle Orcas vs MI New York, CSK Ground, Grand Prairie Stadium, 5:30 AM

Sunday, June 29

Match 19 – Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns, Grand Prairie Stadium, 1:30 AM

Match 20 – Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas, Grand Prairie Stadium, 5:30 AM

Monday, June 30

Match 21 – Texas Super Kings vs MI New York, Grand Prairie Stadium, 5:30 AM

Wednesday, July 2

Match 22 – San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, 4:30 AM

Thursday, July 3

Match 23 – Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, 4:30 AM

Friday, July 4

Match 24 – Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, 4:30 AM

Saturday, July 5

Match 25 – San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, 12:30 AM

Match 26 – Washington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, 4:30 AM

Sunday, July 6

Match 27 – MI New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, 12:30 AM

Match 28 – Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, 4:30 AM

Monday, July 7

Match 29 – Washington Freedom vs MI New York, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, 12:30 AM

Match 30 – Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, 4:30 AM

Wednesday, July 9

Qualifier 1 – TBC vs TBC, Grand Prairie Stadium, 6:30 AM

Thursday, July 10

Eliminator – TBC vs TBC, Grand Prairie Stadium, 6:30 AM

Saturday, July 12

Qualifier 2 – TBC vs TBC, Grand Prairie Stadium, 6:30 AM

Monday, July 14

Final – TBC vs TBC, Grand Prairie Stadium, 6:30 AM

Major League Cricket 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can catch the entire live streaming coverage of the MLC 2025 season on JioHotstar.

Major League Cricket 2025: Full squads

Washington Freedom

Steve Smith (c), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mukhtar Ahmed, Lahiru Milantha, Andries Gous, Ben Sears, Lockie Ferguson, Jason Behrendorff, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad, Amila Aponso, Abhishek Paradkar, Glenn Maxwell, Justin Dill, Obus Pienaar, Jack Edwards, Ian Holland and Mitchell Owen

San Francisco Unicorns

Corey Anderson (c), Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karima Gore, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Liam Plunkett, Xavier Bartlett, Brody Couch, Callum Stow, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Juanoy Drysdale, Matthew Short, Hassan Khan and Cooper Connolly

MI New York

Kieron Pollard (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Monank Patel, Heath Richards, Sharad Lumba, Agni Chopra, Kunwarjeet Singh, Trent Boult, Ehsan Adil, Rashid Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Naveen ul Haq, Rushil Ugarkar, Michael Bracewell, George Linde, Sunny Patel, Tajinder Singh, and Azmatullah Omarzai

Texas Super Kings

Faf du Plessis (c), Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Calvin Savage, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Joshua Tromp, Adam Milne, Noor Ahmad, Zia ul Haq Muhammad, Marcus Stoinis, Milind Kumar, Mohammad Mohsin, and Shubham Ranjane

Los Angeles Knight Riders

Sunil Narine (c), Alex Hales, Saif Badar, Nitish Kumar, Rovman Powell, Unmukt Chand, Andre Fletcher, Sherfane Rutherford, Adithya Ganesh, Jason Holder, Corné Dry, Anrich Nortje, Ali Khan, Tanveer Sangha, Andre Russell, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Karthik Gattepalli, and Matthew Tromp

Seattle Orcas

David Warner (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Heinrich Klaasen, Sujit Nayak, Rahul Jariwala, Cameron Gannon, Obed McCoy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheil, Jasdeep Singh, Ayan Desai, Sikandar Raza, Gulbadin Naib, Kyle Mayers, Harmeet Singh, and Ali Sheikh

