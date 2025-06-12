Major League Cricket 2025: Where to watch MLC 2025 and live-streaming details

The third edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC 2025) will be held from Friday, June 13 to Monday, July 14. The tournament will be hosted by three different USA venues, namely the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, and the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill. The Grand Prairie Stadium will be hosting each of the four playoff fixtures, including the grand finale.

In a major change from the preceding two editions of the MLC, the MLC 2025 season will comprise 34 matches, including 30 constituting the league stage. The six competing franchises are scheduled to face each other twice in a double round-robin format, with the top four sides becoming eligible to qualify for the playoffs. The teams finishing either number one or two on the points table will play each other in the first qualifier, and the third and fourth-placed sides will qualify for the Eliminator.

The participating franchises are defending champions Washington Freedom, last year’s runners-up San Francisco Unicorns, inaugural winners MI New York, Los Angeles Knight Riders, Seattle Orcas, and Texas Super Kings.

Washington Freedom, under the leadership of Steve Smith, ravaged Corey Anderson’s San Francisco Unicorns in Dallas by 96 runs to lift the MLC 2024 silverware back in July 2024 last year. Freedom’s Australian import, Travis Head, bagged the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award for minting 336 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 173.19.

TSK’s Faf du Plessis (420 runs) and Washington Freedom’s Saurabh Netravalkar (15 wickets) finished the season as the highest run-maker and wicket-taker, respectively.

As for the MLC 2025 season, Steve Smith and Corey Anderson will continue to lead the Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns franchises, respectively. Fellow T20I superstars like Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, David Warner and Faf du Plessis will captain the Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, Seattle Orcas and Texas Super Kings teams, respectively.

In light of the upcoming Major League Cricket 2025 season in the USA, here is a look at the entire live streaming and live telecast details for the same.

Major League Cricket 2025 telecast channel list

With no information available yet, it appears that the MLC 2025 season will not be available for live telecast for television viewers in India.

Major League Cricket 2025: Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the MLC 2025 season will be available for fans in India on the JioHotstar app and website.

