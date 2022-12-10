"Make KL Rahul permanent captain"- Top 10 funny memes after Team India decimates Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI

Team India registered a consolation victory in the final ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh on Saturday, December 10, at Chattogram. The hosts bagged the series by a 2-1 margin.

After being asked to bat first, Men in Blue amassed a mammoth total of 409/8, courtesy of a blistering double century from Ishan Kishan (210). Virat Kohli (113) played the perfect foil to him by notching up his 44th ODI ton.

At one stage, India looked well on course to reach 450. However, middle-order batters failed to build on the platform laid down by Kishan and Kohli as the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals in the death overs.

In response, Bangladesh got off to a brisk start as skipper Litton Das (29) tried to counterattack. Axar Patel broke a promising 33-run opening stand by dismissing Anamul Haque in the 5th over. Das also followed his opening partner to the pavilion soon after, leaving his side in a heap of trouble.

Shakib Al Hasan (43 off 50 balls) tried to anchor the innings but Tigers kept losing his partners at the other end. With the required run rate increasing exponentially with each passing over, he perished in the 23rd over while trying to up the ante.

Bangladesh's batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards from there as Indian bowlers skittled them out for 182 in just 34 overs. Team India dominated the whole contest in all departments and won the match comprehensively by a massive margin of 227 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, skipper KL Rahul reviewed his team's performance in the contest and said:

"It was expected from us as a team, it was brilliant to see Virat and Kishan batted today and they setup the game for us and the bowlers did the job for us.

"Scores don't suggest that, from the ball one Ishan was looking to be aggressive, he's grabbed the opportunity with both thnds, getting a double hundred in an ODI is not easy and Virat at the other end with his wealth of experience, guiding him was just brilliant to see."

Fans react after India wins 3rd ODI against Bangladesh

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the third ODI between India and Bangladesh. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 @smileandraja Finally, The dominance we wanted to see from team India Finally, The dominance we wanted to see from team India ❤️😅 https://t.co/U9vvgtZjsW

supremo @voice4virat Virat kohli will complete 100 centuries in next two years if KL Rahul becomes permanent captain ! Virat kohli will complete 100 centuries in next two years if KL Rahul becomes permanent captain ! https://t.co/AM4oG1vhD1

KarthikRaj___ @Karthikraj_98



#ViratKohli𓃵 #Ishankishan

#INDvsBAN Kl Rahul odi match as a captain Jeet Gaya. Utsav ki taiyari karo Kl Rahul odi match as a captain Jeet Gaya. Utsav ki taiyari karo #ViratKohli𓃵 #Ishankishan #INDvsBAN https://t.co/9mm1mr7LaW

Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 @sri_ashutosh08 ..

#INDvsBAN #BANvsIND #BCCI Take a Bow to Ishan Kishan who made fastest 200 in ODIs vs Bangladesh. #IshanKishan is the 4th Indian to make double hundred and fell short to break Rohit's 264 record. Well played Ishan Kishan against Bangladeshi's bowlers in 3rd ODI be like.. Take a Bow to Ishan Kishan who made fastest 200 in ODIs vs Bangladesh. #IshanKishan is the 4th Indian to make double hundred and fell short to break Rohit's 264 record. Well played Ishan Kishan against Bangladeshi's bowlers in 3rd ODI be like 💯..#INDvsBAN #BANvsIND #BCCI https://t.co/StpsGuTq7r

Both sides will next face off in the two-match Test series, which commences on December 14.

Get India vs Bangladesh Live Score for 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all updates on IND vs BAN.

Poll : 0 votes