‘Making India proud’: Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma wins the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award 

India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been conferred with the country’s highest sporting honour- the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.
Rohit Sharma, one of the most prolific white-ball players in the world at present, is the only cricketer among five sportspersons to win the award this year. The others are Mariyappan T (Para Athletics), Manika Batra (Table Tennis), Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling) and Rani Rampal (Hockey). The five sportspersons will receive a medallion, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 7.5 lakh.
The 33-year-old became only the fourth cricketer to win the Khel Ratna award after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. He is also the first cricketer who has not captained India (apart from being a substitute for Kohli) to win the trophy.
Rohit Sharma was nominated for the award after having a great run in the year 2019- where he became the first batsman ever to score five centuries in an ODI World Cup. He is also the first batsman to score four T20I centuries.
Rohit Sharma leaves for the UAE
The Mumbai Indians recently posted a picture of Rohit Sharma with his wife and daughter at the airport. The couple were wearing a PPE kit for their journey to the United Arab Emirates, where the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played from September 18 to November 10.
Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the IPL and will be eyeing a fifth trophy to help the Mumbai Indians maintain their status as the best team in the tournament’s history. He was last seen in the India vs New Zealand limited-overs series earlier this year and will be returning to competitive cricket after almost six months.Published 22 Aug 2020, 08:08 IST