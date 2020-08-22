‘Making India proud’: Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma wins the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award 

India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been conferred with the country’s highest sporting honour- the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

Rohit Sharma, one of the most prolific white-ball players in the world at present, is the only cricketer among five sportspersons to win the award this year. The others are Mariyappan T (Para Athletics), Manika Batra (Table Tennis), Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling) and Rani Rampal (Hockey). The five sportspersons will receive a medallion, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 7.5 lakh.

The 33-year-old became only the fourth cricketer to win the Khel Ratna award after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. He is also the first cricketer who has not captained India (apart from being a substitute for Kohli) to win the trophy.

Rohit Sharma was nominated for the award after having a great run in the year 2019- where he became the first batsman ever to score five centuries in an ODI World Cup. He is also the first batsman to score four T20I centuries.

Congratulations @ImRo45 and also all the respected achivers ....Kudos to your hard work and dedication towards sports ..... making India' proud..⭐💛❤️🇮🇳 https://t.co/oMQU5apdOY — sonali kamble (@KambleSona) August 21, 2020

Apna time a̶a̶y̶e̶g̶a̶ aa gaya! 🙌@ImRo45 has been awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award! 💙



Congratulate #Hitman in the comments below 👇#RohitSharma #FridayMotivation pic.twitter.com/DxZugo9TM4 — SportsAdda (@sportsadda_) August 21, 2020

Rohit Sharma has been awarded Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award ...Amazing.....Unbelievable Batsman. It Is So Much Fun To Watch Him Bat. His Bating,His Temperament, His Commitment Level is Unbelievable...#RohitSharma 💕☺️ pic.twitter.com/Q29bKRoxnA — Being _Aarohi (@BeingAarohi8) August 21, 2020

Good that Rohit Sharma is getting the award before his retirement.. https://t.co/9edCYq1dbM — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) August 21, 2020

Our own #Hitman @ImRo45 has been awarded the prestigious "Rajiv Gandhi Kel Ratna" Award🎉🏅



He is the 4th Indian cricketer to win Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award & First Player to Win This Award not in Captaincy for Indian Team 💙 #டீம்MI #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/CKW0W4PEhw — Mumbai Indians TN FC™ (@MIFansClubTN) August 21, 2020

Rohit Sharma has been awarded Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.



He is the only cricketer who is awarded with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, being not a captain to Indian cricket team. Remaining Cricketers Have Awarded During Their Capitancy Period...!#RohitSharma #Hitman pic.twitter.com/c4j6Iuf2pu — 🇮🇳 HITMAN ROCKY 🏏 (@HITMANROCKY45_) August 21, 2020

From one of the most trolled cricketers, and getting dropped from the team to winning Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award , this journey has been tough and amazing. Proud to be your fan legend Rohit Sharma. @ImRo45 .♥️ — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) August 21, 2020

Our very own Hitman Rohit Sharma has been awarded Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.🎖



He's the only 4th cricketer to get this award.



Congratulations Ro @ImRo45 👏👏👏👍

Well Deserved my main 💙

So proud of you #HITMAN 🙌🙌🙌



#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/wJA2fcFXgb — P a l l a v i (@pallzie) August 21, 2020

From failures, struggles, criticisms and abuses

To successes, world records, honours and awards, @ImRo45 has come a long way! Now when I think of his journey, I feel emotional 🥺💙

Many Congratulations on the *Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna* Ro. More such to come in the future🧡 — Abhiramy🦋 (@rohitspullshot_) August 21, 2020

Rohit Sharma is only the fourth Indian cricketer to win Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. Haters Shaking — ` (@FourOverthrows) August 21, 2020

Rohit Sharma to get Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 💙 This man deserves everything such an awesome talent...our hitman @ImRo45#RohitSharma fans are like pic.twitter.com/3Twte7e9M7 — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) August 21, 2020

Just because past cricketers like Ganguly, Dravid and Yuvraj Singh didn't win Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award doesn't mean Rohit Sharma doesn't deserve it. You guys just need a reason to belittle him. — ` (@FourOverthrows) August 21, 2020

Rohit Sharma leaves for the UAE

Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the IPL (Photo source: The Quint)

The Mumbai Indians recently posted a picture of Rohit Sharma with his wife and daughter at the airport. The couple were wearing a PPE kit for their journey to the United Arab Emirates, where the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played from September 18 to November 10.

Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the IPL and will be eyeing a fifth trophy to help the Mumbai Indians maintain their status as the best team in the tournament’s history. He was last seen in the India vs New Zealand limited-overs series earlier this year and will be returning to competitive cricket after almost six months.