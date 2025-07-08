Malaysia Women vs Assam Women 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details in India

The Assam women’s cricket team will face Malaysia in a series of five one-day matches between Monday, July 7, and Tuesday, July 15, at the iconic Bayuemas Cricket Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

The Assam Cricket Association announced a 14-member squad for the series, and named another six players as standby. Indian wicketkeeper-batter and UP Warriorz star Uma Chetry was named captain of the Assam team, while charismatic all-rounder Rashmi Dey was appointed as her deputy.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Cricket Association have named a 16-player squad for five-match series. Under the leadership of Mas Elysa, the Malaysia Women’s team recently played four matches at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2025 in Bangkok back in May this year.

Placed in Group B of the tournament, Malaysia Women lost to the United Arab Emirates by nine wickets, but managed to crush Qatar Women by a 10-wicket margin with 78 balls to spare in a 17-over game. Malaysia’s remaining two matches turned out to be no-results as they were washed out due to rain.

Prolific all-rounder and opening batter Ainna Hamizah Hashim will start out as one of the star attractions for the hosts, along with experienced bowlers Nur Dania Syuhada and Aisya Eleesa for their recent form with the ball.

On that note, let's take a look at the telecast and live-streaming details for the five-match One Day series between hosts Malasyia Women and Assam Women.

Malaysia Women vs Assam Women Series 2025 telecast channel list

The Malaysia Women vs Assam Women Series 2025 will likely not have a live telecast medium on any television channel in India.

Malaysia Women vs Assam Women Series 2025: Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can catch the entire Malaysia Women vs Assam Women One-Day Series 2025 through live streaming on the FanCode app and website for free.

