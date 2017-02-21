Manoj Tiwary hopes to grow as a player while playing for the Rising Pune Supergiants

Tiwary has earlier been a part of IPL winning campaigns.

Tiwary was part of the KKR setup that won in 2012

On Monday, during the Indian Premier League auction in Bengaluru, a lot of big names fetched huge sums, some among whom also found new teams for the upcoming season of the League.

From the Indian contingent, a name which would bring back memories, particularly for those avidly followed and covered cricket about a decade ago is Manoj Tiwary.

The Bengal batsman, touted as the next prodigious talent to emerge out of the Indian cricket circuit at the time, was among the premier young batsman along with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and the rest and was thought to be one of the key members of the middle order in the coming years.

However, in a country like India where the ambition to play for the country is as high as it gets, it really involves more than just hard work and sweat to make it big and like has been the case with so many players, Tiwary’s career just could not get the kickstart it required and at the age 31, he now finds himself out of the reckoning.

But on Monday, Tiwary got a new lease of life in his cricketing career, when he was picked by the Rising Pune Supergiants in the auction for a sum of Rs. 50 Lakhs. Expectedly delighted over his selection, the right-hander was thankful for the opportunity and hoped to learn from the likes of MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, Steve Smith etc.

"I want to thank the RPS team management for showing faith in me. It feels nice to be back in the IPL after missing out on action last season.I have always loved playing the game. Money comes later. IPL is a big platform and I was more interested to get an opportunity to perform on that stage. I am happy to have got that chance.

“I hope to grow as a player by learning from them” he told the Times of India.

In the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali competition, Tiwary was one of the key contributors to East Zone’s eventual triumph, making 108 runs at a strike-rate of 161 to finish as the third highest run-getter for his zone after Ishank Jaggi and Virat Singh.

Tiwary has good numbers as far as his overall IPL career is concerned, having made 1324 runs in 78 games at a strike-rate of 113 and in the 2012 final against the Chennai Super Kings, hit the winning run to help the Kolkata Knight Riders win their maiden title in front of a packed Chidambaram Stadium crowd in Chennai.