Marizanne Kapp's top 3 unplayable deliveries

South Africa's Marizanne Kapp is one of the legends of the women's game. The tall all-rounder is known to perform equally well with bat and ball in hand.

Kapp is in the news yet again for the brilliant inswinger with which she uprooted Beth Mooney's stumps in the second WODI between South Africa and Australia at the North Sydney Oval.

The ball that pitched outside off, tailed back sharply in the air and managed to beat Mooney all ends up as she looked to flick it away to the on side.

South Africa won the game by the DLS method as the Aussies faltered when trying to chase the target of 234 set to them.

In this listicle, we bring to you the top three unplayable deliveries that Marizanne Kapp has bowled in her career.

#1 Lauren Bell, 2021

Lauren Bell was the victim of one of the most lethal yorkers Marizanne Kapp has ever bowled in her career. The incident happened in the final match of The Hundred Women's competition in 2021.

Moving away from the stumps to try and work it away to the on side, Bell missed the ball as Kapp knocked over the timber to end Southern Brave's attempt to try and win the match.

Chasing the 122 that the Invincibles had set for them, the Brave capitulated to a mere 73 in the 98 balls they faced. Bell turned out to be her last wicket in the tournament, and Kapp produced a masterful leg stump yorker to get her.

#2 Brooke Hepburn, 2018

In the 2018 edition of the Women's Big Bash League, Marizanne Kapp bagged the wicket of Brooke Hepburn with an unplayable wide yorker in the penultimate over of the game.

Turning out for the Sydney Sixers then (she plays for the Perth Scorchers now), Kapp was able to defend 158 runs that her team had put up when batting first. In the end, her exploits helped her side win the game by 17 runs.

This was one of the most brilliant displays of death over bowling by Kapp; what was special about it was that she delivered it from wide of the stumps and allowed the ball to tail back into the off stump and then uproot it.

#3 Deandra Dottin, 2017

Deandra Dottin was another of Marizanne Kapp's victims of unplayable deliveries when she came second best facing a yorker in the 2017 World Cup.

Trying to work it around her toes, Dottin could not quite get any bat on it and ended up seeing her stumps being shattered. Kapp picked up four for fourteen in the end and went through a spell of three wickets in five balls when she got Dottin.

South Africa ended up beating the Windies by 10 wickets after the latter were bowled out for a mere 48 runs. Kapp was also adjudged the player of the match owing to the four wickets she picked up and the two catches she bagged.

