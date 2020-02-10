×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Mark Boucher lauds Quinton de Kock's captaincy; believes he has a unique and smart cricketing brain

Zaid K
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 10 Feb 2020, 15:44 IST

De Kock finished as the highest run-scorer in the recently-concluded ODI series against England
De Kock finished as the highest run-scorer in the recently-concluded ODI series against England

Mark Boucher has hailed Quinton de Kock’s captaincy potential, stating that the swashbuckling southpaw leads the team very well on the field and possesses a very smart cricketing brain.

De Kock was installed as the ODI skipper, replacing Faf du Plessis, and took charge of his first series as captain of South Africa against England which ended in a draw. Boucher has been impressed by the treble responsibility of wicket-keeping, captaincy, and opening that De Kock has embraced, and believes that the increased load of responsibility is something that will be sustainable for the 26-year-old.

The former wicket-keeper also spoke about how De Kock is enjoying the additional responsibility, whilst stating that he sometimes “feels helpless” sitting in the dressing room during Test matches as he wants to be doing something “all the time”. Boucher also said that De Kock is a brilliant leader on the field and the only things which might really get to him are off-field shenanigans – something the management are going to help him avoid.

"Quinny enjoys being in the game. Sometimes he sits in the dressing room during Test-match cricket and he gets really irritated because he wants to be doing something all the time. I think he really enjoys it,” Boucher said.

“The off-the-field stuff is the stuff that might get to him a bit. We're going to have to help him in that regard. But certainly, on the field, he leads well."

Boucher also praised De Kock’s aptitude for the game and the former Proteas international alluded to the smart field placements the latter deployed to get rid of the likes of Eoin Morgan and Joe Root.

The manner in which the Proteas captain observes proceedings and makes smart and quick in-game decisions to tilt the balance in his sides favour is something that Boucher has been hugely impressed by.

"We always knew that Quinny has got a very smart cricketing brain. He had a couple of different field placings which I thought were good and he was thinking out of the box," Boucher said.

"Quinny is unique and I think the uniqueness of him can work wonders in a dressing room like this because we've got a unique set-up as well,” Boucher added.

Published 10 Feb 2020, 15:44 IST
South Africa vs England 2019-20 England Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Quinton de Kock
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
England in South Africa 2019/20
1st Test | Thu, 26 Dec
RSA 284/10 & 272/10
ENG 181/10 & 268/10
South Africa won by 107 runs
RSA VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Fri, 03 Jan
ENG 269/10 & 391/8
RSA 223/10 & 248/10
England won by 189 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
3rd Test | Thu, 16 Jan
ENG 499/9
RSA 209/10 & 237/10
England won by an innings and 53 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
4th Test | Fri, 24 Jan
ENG 400/10 & 248/10
RSA 183/10 & 274/10
England won by 191 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Tue, 04 Feb
ENG 258/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/3 (47.4 ov)
South Africa won by 7 wickets
ENG VS RSA live score
2nd ODI | Fri, 07 Feb
RSA 71/2 (11.2 ov)
ENG
No Result
RSA VS ENG live score
3rd ODI | Yesterday
RSA 256/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 257/8 (43.2 ov)
England won by 2 wickets
RSA VS ENG live score
1st T20I | Wed, 12 Feb, 09:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 14 Feb, 09:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 16 Feb, 06:00 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Aus 2020 3rd Place Playoff
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
India A in New Zealand 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Big Bash League
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us