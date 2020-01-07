Marnus Labuschagne reckons there's nothing tougher than playing India in their own backyard

Anuj Nitin Prabhu

Marnus Labuschagne understands the threat that the Indian team posses in their home conditions.

After enjoying a fantastic 2019 where he was the leading run-scorer in Tests, Marnus Labuschagne had a dream start to 2020 as he smashed his maiden double ton against New Zealand at the SCG which helped Australia thump the Black Caps by 279 runs and complete a 3-0 series whitewash.

Australia have now reached within 64 points of India in the ICC World Test Championship table and the series versus India next summer promises to be an enthralling one. But staying in the present, Labuschagne is preparing himself for the ODI series against India which will begin from January 14.

"Whenever you play India, it's a tough series because they're a very tough opposition. They've got great batters and bowlers, so it's going to be a challenge," Labuschagne was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"But as a player you always want to test yourself against the best opposition in the toughest conditions, and there's nothing tougher than India in India," he further added.

Labuschagne scored four Test centuries in five Tests and got instantly compared to the likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson. But being extremely modest, he refrained from being compared to them and believed that there was more consistency required on his part.

"For people to speak like that is amazing, but there's a lot more work to be done before anything like that can be talked about," he said.

"Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith - those guys have been doing it for five, six, seven years. To have one good summer doesn't make you a great player. So for me it's about trying to be consistent and trying to get Australia to win games."

Labuschagne is likely to make his ODI debut against India and learning from experienced players who have played in the IPL and have been in India in past tours would benefit him a lot.

"I've got a lot of experience to lean on with guys who have played five, six, seven years of IPL and Test tours over there for Australia, so there's a lot to learn," he concluded.