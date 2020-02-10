Marnus Labuschagne responds to Sachin Tendulkar's words of praise for him

Labuschagne's astronomical rise in such a short span of time has been fantastic

Marnus Labuschagne has revealed that he was grateful for the praise bestowed on him by Indian cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar last week when the 46-year-old stated that the Australian right-hander’s playing style reminded him of how he went about his business.

Labuschagne has enjoyed an astronomical ascent since coming on as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith during the 2019 Ashes. The right-hander was relentless throughout the Australian summer and managed to amass 896 runs in five Tests at a jaw-dropping average of 112.

Through the course of the eight innings that he played, Labuschagne scored a double century, two 150s, one century and three half-centuries, firmly establishing himself as one of the best batsmen in the longest format of the game.

The 25-year-old’s exploits helped him climb 107 places in the ICC ranking for the best Test batsmen, and he’s only behind Virat Kohli and compatriot Steve Smith in third place.

Speaking about how he felt after Tendulkar's glowing endorsement, Labuschagne told cricket.com.au:

"It was pretty amazing, it's one that definitely when I saw it I was quick to read it and it really hit me. Amazing words from someone of that calibre. I was very grateful for his words and just stoked really.”