Marnus Labuschagne's 3 funniest moments in the past year

Marnus Labuschagne has been one of the most successful Australian batters in recent years. The right-handed batter attained the number one ranking on the ICC Test Rankings for batters because of his consistent performances for Australia.

While Marnus Labuschagne has a decent record in T20 cricket, the Australian team management has majorly used him in the longer formats only. Shedding some light on his international cricket, Labuschagne has scored 3,551 runs in 40 Tests, while he has aggregated 874 runs in 28 ODI innings.

Labuschagne has recorded 11 centuries across Tests and ODIs. His highest Test score is 215, while his best score in the 50-over format is 108. The 29-year-old batter is destined to achieve more success in the world of cricket. He works really hard on his game and has the ability to deliver under pressure.

Apart from his success as a batter, Marnus Labuschagne is also known for his hilarious antics on the field. Before the Australian batter takes the field at Headingley for the third Test of Ashes 2023, here's a look at his funniest moments in the last one year.

#1 Marnus Labuschagne caught sleeping in ICC World Test Championship Final

Players tend to have sleepless nights before the final of a major tournament. While it is rare to see a player catch up on his sleep in the middle of any match, Marnus Labuschagne surprisingly decided to 'give some rest to his eyes' during the ICC World Test Championship Final against India earlier this year.

When David Warner lost his wicket in the second innings of the WTC Final 2023, the cameraman focused on Marnus, who was enjoying a nap in the balcony at The Oval. He realized it was his turn to bat next and came out to the middle for Australia.

#2 Marnus Labuschagne hilariously reacts to Adam Zampa's failed DRS call

During an ODI match between Australia and England last year, Adam Zampa asked for a DRS as he felt that he trapped Liam Dawson in front of his stumps. The umpire said it was not out, and the replays showed that the ball was missing the stumps by a considerable margin.

The Australian team could not believe that the ball spun so much in the hawkeye replay. Labuschagne, in particular, had a hilarious reaction.

#3 Marnus Labuschagne drops gum on the ground, puts it in his mouth again

Cricketers have a habit of chewing gum in their mouth while playing on the field. Labuschagne was doing the same during the previous Test of the Ashes 2023 series. However, he dropped gum from his mouth and it landed on the ground.

Generally, the players let go of the gum, but Labuschagne immediately picked it up and put it in his mouth again. Fans on social media could not control their laughter after seeing Labuschagne do what he did.

Speaking of Labuschagne's performance in Ashes 2023, the right-handed batter is yet to touch the 50-run mark in any innings. He will be keen to play a match-winning knock at Headingley this week.

