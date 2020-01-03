Marnus Labuschagne: The next big thing in Australian cricket

Sai Siddhharth

Jan 03, 2020

Marcus Labuschagne is raking in the runs with unparalleled consistency

The year could not have started on a better note for a young 25-year-old batsman. Marnus Labuschagne tucked the ball behind square for a single off the bowling of Colin De Grandhomme to bring up his 4th Test hundred in his last 7 Test innings. And at the moment, it seems as if he simply cannot do any wrong.

After 14 Tests, the youngster averages a colossal 62.62 in white flannels and has indeed made the No.3 spot his own in the strong Australian batting line-up. Labuschagne was flawless against the Kiwis at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). He once again stamped his authority in the third Test against New Zealand with a classic 130*(12x4, 1x6) and put his country in the driver’s seat going into the second day.

Labuschagne’s partnership of 156 runs with Steve Smith for the fifth wicket was the highlight of the first day of the final Test at the SCG. The right handed batsman made the opposition bowlers toil hard throughout the day. The Kiwis were struggling to find an answer as he toyed with the bowling.

The Queenslander's technique is quite pleasing to the eye. His batting is a sumptuous mix of caution and aggression. His head is steady when the bat makes contact with the ball and he transfers his weight on either foot with ease. He is raking in the runs with unparalleled consistency. His scores in his last 7 Test innings read 130*,19, 63, 50, 143, 162, and 185. This means that he has crossed the fifty run mark six times in the last 7 innings, and the only time he missed out was because of an unfortunate run out. He also seems to be ever hungry for runs, and his appetite never seems to diminish.

Still in the midst of his summer of exploits, Labuschagne is now seen as the next big thing in Australian cricket. He seems to have the technique and the temperament to thrive on the big stage, and so far he has shown incredible promise. It seems like Australia has found another batting superstar who can lead the team into the new decade with the bat with aplomb.