Marsh Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after New South Wales vs Western Australia, Match 13

New South Wales registered a two-wicket victory over table toppers Western Australia in the 13th match of Marsh Cup 2023 at Cricket Central in Sydney.

New South Wales forced Western Australia to bat first on a decent batting surface. Josh Philippe was the standout batter for the side as he stepped up after losing his partner D’Arcy Short and no.3 batter Cameron Bancroft quite early.

Philippe went on to play a 60-ball 61-run knock with 10 fours and one six. He received substantial support from Sam Whiteman, who scored 41 off 53 balls, featuring four fours and one six.

In the middle overs, Ashton Turner (25) and Nick Hobson (36) propelled the side towards a respectable total. In the death overs, Andrew Tye scored 17 runs off five balls before the team were all-out for 216 runs in 42.2 overs.

Medium pacer William Salzmann was the star bowler with a four-wicket haul for New South Wales. Ben Dwarshuis and Chris Green bagged two wickets apiece with Hayden Kerr scalping one wicket.

In response, New South Wales started off the chase pretty well. Opener Blake Macdonald was the standout batter, smacking 81 runs off 93 balls, hitting nine boundaries in the process. No.3 batter Matthew Gilkes did an exceptional job, contributing with 43 runs off 37 balls.

In the middle overs, Oliver Davies held one end firmly despite constant fall of wickets at the other end. In the end, NSW finished off the chase in 42 overs with just two wickets remaining.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the updated standings of Marsh Cup 2023.

NSW propel to the second position in the standings

Western Australia maintained their top position in the standings with three wins and a loss, at 13 points with a net run rate of +1.22. NSW, on the other hand, jumped to the second spot with 13 points after their win over the table-toppers.

Victoria are at third with 12 points with three wins and a defeat after playing four matches. Tasmania are on fourth, having accumulated eight points. Meanwhile, Queensland and South Australia occupy the bottom two spots.