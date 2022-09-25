Marsh One Day Cup 2022-23: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Marsh One Day Cup is all set for its 52nd edition. Cricket Australia is all set to start the nation’s premier List-A tournament on Friday, September 23. A total of six teams will participate in the tournament.

New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia are the participating teams. Western Australia will enter the tournament as strong favorites after winning last year's edition by beating New South Wales in the final.

Many star players might miss out on a major part of the tournament due to their national commitments. The grand finale of the tournament is scheduled for Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Marsh One Day Cup 2022-23: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, September 23

Victoria vs New South Wales, 5.35 am

Sunday, September 25

Victoria vs Western Australia, 5.35 am

Monday, September 26

Queensland vs South Australia, 9.35 am

Wednesday, September 28

South Australia vs Tasmania, 9.35 am

Friday, September 30

Queensland vs Tasmania, 9.35 am

Saturday, October 1

Western Australia vs New South Wales, 7.35 am

Friday, October 21

South Australia vs Tasmania, 5.00 am

Saturday, October 22

Victoria vs Western Australia, 4.30 am

Wednesday, October 26

Tasmania vs Victoria, 8.30 am

Saturday, November 5

New South Wales vs South Australia, 4.30 am

Western Australia vs Queensland, 7.30 am

Tuesday, November 15

Queensland vs Victoria, 5.35 am

Wednesday, November 16

Western Australia vs South Australia, 7.30 am

Thursday, November 17

Tasmania vs New South Wales, 5.30 am

Sunday, November 27

New South Wales vs Queensland, 8.35 am

Tuesday, February 14

Victoria vs Queensland, 8.35 am

Wednesday, February 15

South Australia vs Western Australia, 8.35 am

Thursday, February 16

New South Wales vs Tasmania, 4.30 am

Sunday, February 26

South Australia vs Victoria, 5.00 am

Tasmania vs Western Australia, 5.30 am

Queensland vs New South Wales, 8.35 am

Wednesday, March 8

Final, 5.35 am

Marsh One Day Cup 2022-23: Live Streaming Details

The CA Live app and website will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans.

Marsh One Day Cup 2022-23: Squads

New South Wales

Blake Nikitaras, Daniel Hughes, David Warner, Jack Edwards, Jason Sangha, Kurtis Patterson (c), Lachlan Hearne, Liam Doddrell, Oliver Davies, Ryan Hackney, Steven Smith, Daniel Sams, Hayden Kerr, Moises Henriques, William Salzmann, Baxter Holt (Wk), Matthew Gilkes (Wk), Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Tremain, Hunar Verma, Jack Nisbet, Josh Hazlewood, Lachlan Shaw, Liam Hatcher, Mickey Edwards, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Ryan Hadley, Sean Abbott, Tanveer Sangha, Trent Copeland.

Queensland

Bryce Street, Hugo Burdon, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Sam Truloff, Usman Khawaja, Jack Clayton, Jack Sinfield, Jack Wildermuth, James Bazley, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson (Wk), Blake Edwards, Connor Sully, Gurinder Sandhu, Kane Richardson, Liam Guthrie, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Matthew Willans, Mitchell Swepson, Will Prestwidge, Xavier Bartlett.

South Australia

Bailey Capel, Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias, Henry Hunt, Isaac Higgins, Jake Carder, Jake Lehmann, Jake Weatherald, Kyle Brazell, Ryan King, Thomas Kelly, Travis Head, Aidan Cahill, Liam Scott, Nathan McSweeney, Alex Carey (Wk), Harry Nielsen (Wk), Benjamin Manenti, Brendan Doggett, David Grant, Harry Conway, Henry Thornton, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McAndrew, Nick Winter, Spencer Johnson, Wes Agar.

Tasmania

Bradley Hope, Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Jarrod Freeman, Jordan Silk, Macalister Wright, Tim Ward, Beau Webster, Mitchell Owen, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Tom Andrews, Ben McDermott (Wk), Jake Doran (Wk), Matthew Wade (c) & (Wk), Billy Stanlake, Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Jackson Bird, Lawrence, Neil-Smith, Nathan Ellis, Nicholas Davis, Peter Siddle, Riley Meredith, Sam Rainbird.

Victoria

Aaron Finch, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Campbell Kellaway, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Travis Dean, Will Pucovski, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland, Peter Handscomb (c) & (Wk), Sam Harper (Wk), Brody Couch, Cameron McClure, Fergus O'Neill, James Pattinson, Jon Holland, Mitchell Perry, Sam Elliott, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Tom O'Connell, Wil Parker, Zak Evans.

Western Australia

Ashton Turner, Bryce Jackson, Cameron Bancroft (Wk), Jayden Goodwin, Sam Fanning, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, D'Arcy Short, Hamish McKenzie, Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Teague Wyllie, Josh Inglis (Wk), Josh Philippe (Wk), Sam Whiteman (Wk), Cameron Gannon, Charles Stobo, Corey Rocchiccioli, David Moody, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Lance Morris, Matthew Kelly, Sam Greer.

